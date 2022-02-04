Three prisoners remain at large after Sullivan County jail escape

5 p.m. Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for three inmates that escaped from jail Friday morning.

Investigators have been conducting interviews and following up on tips and information that has been received.

The investigation has led the SCSO to believe that the inmates may possibly be in a white, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck has a regular cab with a short bed. The vehicle registration that may possibly be on the truck is Tennessee registration 830GSD, the SCSO said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service have been assisting with the investigation.

"Our primary focus continues to be the apprehension of the escaped inmates," the SCSO said.

Reward money is still being offered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the location and apprehension of the escaped inmates. Should anyone have information relating to the whereabouts of these individuals, they are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

UPDATED: Three men — including a Kingsport man charged with murder — remained at large late Friday after authorities said they escaped from the Sullivan County jail.

Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, of Kingsport; Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee; and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, now face escape charges after they disappeared Friday morning, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

“At this time, what we do know is that the inmates left the facility through a HVAC air vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell,” said SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt. “Our goal at this point is to locate the individuals and bring them back to jail. Obviously, security measures failed and we are investigating to see exactly what occurred.”

Sheriff’s Office officials have not said when they believe the three men fled from the jail or where they may have gone.

As a result, the U.S. Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for each inmate, or $15,000 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of the men. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which added them to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday, is offering up to $2,500 for each inmate.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens in the area to alert them of the escape and provide a description of the inmates. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them, the SCSO said.

Carr has been incarcerated since 2019 on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence. Authorities said he was charged with the murder of his wife after she was found dead in November 2019 in a Kingsport home. Jennifer D. Carr, 39, was found in their Barnett Drive mobile home after a landlord called police to conduct a welfare check on a resident.

Sarver was in jail on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was arrested in early 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Authorities said he robbed a Speedway, Virginia, store, “produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.”

On Friday, the Pulaski, Virginia Police Department advised its citizens to be on the lookout for Sarver.

“Timothy Allen Sarver does have ties to the Town of Pulaski as well as Pulaski County,” the Police Department said on Facebook. “He may be in the company of the other escapees as well.”

Pulaski Police said “these individuals should be considered dangerous.”

Brown’s list of pending charges in Sullivan County include failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information on the escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them. Anyone with information can also call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

