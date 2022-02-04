Three prisoners at large after escape from Sullivan County Jail

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three inmates after they escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

A press release from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office, said the department was utilizing reverse 911 calls to alert citizens of the jailbreak and provide a description of the inmates.

Anyone with information on the escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately. The release said citizens should not approach the escapees.

The inmates who escaped are Tobias Wayne Carr, 38. Carr is 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was jailed for second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence. Johnny Shane Brown is the second escapee. The 50-year-old man has brown hair and eyes. He weighs 200 lbs. and was in jail for domestic assault and aggravated stalking in addition to lesser charges. The third person who escaped is Timothy Allen Sarver age 45. Sarver is 235 pounds with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He was in prison for auto theft among other charges.

The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in finding the escaped inmates as well as law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas.