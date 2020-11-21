Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Smyth County

THOMAS BRIDGE, Va. — Three people were found dead and another seriously wounded early Friday in an apparent murder-suicide in the Thomas Bridge community of Smyth County, according to Sheriff Chip Shuler.

The shootings involved a 27-year-old woman and two children, ages 3 and 10, Shuler said Friday afternoon. Another child, 6, was in critical condition and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. Another child, 8, escaped the scene, he said.

No names had been released late Friday pending notification of family members.

Shuler said a call came in around 6:15 a.m. Responders found three bodies and one injured in a trailer on Harley Road just off Thomas Bridge Road, he said.

The preliminary investigation shows that the woman committed the homicides, Shuler said, and there are no additional suspects.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies, and the investigation will continue pending a report.

Shuler would release no details about the manner of the deaths.

Two neighbors said they were shocked by what happened.