Three marketing groups request funding for tourism from Bristol Virginia City Council

BRISTOL, Va. — A trio of local tourism marketing entities requested a combined $275,000 in city funding Tuesday as the Bristol Virginia City Council began work on its fiscal 2022-23 spending plan.

Discover Bristol asked for $175,000 while Believe in Bristol (BIB) and the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) are seeking $50,000 each for their roles in promoting the Twin City, planning events and attracting visitors here. All are significant increases.

BIB received $7,500 in the current fiscal year budget, while BCM received $7,500, and Discover Bristol — the tourism promotion division of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce — received $50,000.

“Tourism is an investment; it is not an expense,” Discover Bristol Marketing Director Christopher Perrin told the council.

He said tourism presently generates $54 million annually for the city’s economy and is responsible for more than 700 full-time jobs.

During his presentation, Perrin highlighted the organization’s efforts to promote the city to markets including Atlanta, Nashville and Washington, D.C. Perrin said BCM and Bristol Motor Speedway do a “great job” in marketing to group travel organizations and Discover Bristol wants to support that, but the “money has to be there.”

Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol, which promotes downtown Bristol, said merchants there are still recovering from restrictions during COVID-19, but the organization continues working to bring more people downtown.

“Downtown Bristol businesses have 1,200 full-time employees — 563 in Bristol, Virginia — which makes it the largest employer in the city,” Elliott said.

Last year downtown businesses generated more than $500,000 in meals tax revenue and $450,000 in lodging tax revenue for city coffers, and the organization is also working to attract more business to the area, she said.

Shauna Tilson, director of development for BCM, said that organization emerged from COVID to host 27,000 people at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival last September, with visitors from 42 states and three foreign countries. Additionally the BCM Museum reopened, hosting nearly 19,000 attendees including 26 group tours.

Council made no commitments but will review those and other funding requests, Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting.

“We’ll start talking about his immediately — each agency and each request — to see what the city can do,” Farnum said. “A lot of them were tourism-based. … We want to do what we can to support Bristol and support tourism. We have some great events already, but we want to promote tourism throughout the entire year. Tourism brings in new tax dollars that the citizens who are here don’t have to pay.”

During a budget workshop prior to the meeting, City Manager Randy Eads said city forecasts expect significant increases in restaurant meals tax revenues and hotel lodging taxes — both indicators of and categories partially driven by visitor spending.

City lodging tax revenues are forecast to reach $1.8 million in fiscal 2022-23, a $500,000 increase over the current year while meals taxes are forecast to increase about $1.1 million, from $5.2 million to $6.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sales and use tax revenues are also expected to rise, while most other revenue categories including real estate and personal property taxes are expected to remain steady with no expected increase.

Asked afterward, Eads said the city is watching the steadily rising price of gas, which could impact individual travel decisions.

“It’s a possibility. Americans haven’t been able to travel for the past two years and what we’re seeing over the past year is Americans are willing to travel,” Eads said. “At this point, we have not seen a significant reduction in our restaurant or lodging taxes. However, that is something we’ll have to continue to watch as we move through the budget process to see if Americans are changing their travel habits based on gas prices.”

Eads said the city, which buys its fuel in bulk, is already experiencing increases.

“We’ve already seen our fuel costs jump dramatically over the past month to six weeks, based on what’s happening overseas,” Eads said. “We anticipate seeing that cost continue to increase for the foreseeable future. I don’t think there’s a solution at this time. We’ll keep an eye on it and make sure we’re budgeting appropriately. If we have to make an amendment to the budget at some point later in the year, that’s something we’ll have to do.”

