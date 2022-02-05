Three Gatton auto dealerships reopen with trio of new owners

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Last week, the torch was passed.

Quietly, with little fanfare, all three of the Bill Gatton auto dealerships in the Twin City reopened with a trio of new owners.

Gatton, 89, sold his interest in the original West State Street location and the import complex on the Volunteer Parkway. Bill Gatton Mazda and Bill Gatton Acura, both in Johnson City, were not part of the transactions and will remain under the Gatton banner, longtime Gatton employee Danny Dunn confirmed Friday.

The former Bill Gatton Chevrolet/Cadillac on West State Street, the store that started it all, is now rebranded Bristol Chevrolet. The new owner is Steve Harrell II, of Georgia, who also operates a Nissan store in Oak Ridge and acquired Johnson City Nissan in 2020.

Dutch Miller Auto Group, which is based in Huntington, West Virginia, has acquired the former Gatton Nissan on the Volunteer Parkway, near Walmart.

The Miller group currently operates eight dealerships in West Virginia, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Hyundai, Jeep Kia and Subaru, plus a Kia dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to its website.

The former Bill Gatton Honda on the Volunteer Parkway has been rebranded Bristol Honda and is now owned by Umansky Automotive Group of Memphis.

The group operates dealerships in Memphis, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Charlottesville, Virginia; Jackson, Mississippi; Milwaukee and Livermore, California, according to its website, which now includes inventory for the Bristol location.

