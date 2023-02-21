BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Three people were arrested as the result of a narcotics investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan Haley Vermillion, age 24, Sandra Marie Vermillion, age 49, both of Mount Carmel, and Danny Justin Ely, age 34, of Kingsport, were all arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near Interstate 26, according to a written statement.

During the traffic stop, deputies located 12.5 grams of heroin, 2.75 grams of Fentanyl, 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16.5 grams of marijuana, 19 gabapentin pills, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Vermillion was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, possession of Schedule I Narcotics for resale, Schedule II, III, and IV Drug violations, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She remains in the Sullivan County Jail with a $25,000 bond on her charges.

Sandra Vermillion was charged with speeding, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was released after posting the bond on February 17.

Danny Ely was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 for his charge; however, he was also served with arrest warrants that do not have a bond.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as well as investigators with the Kingsport Police Department.