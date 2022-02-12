Three dead Friday in Wytheville wreck on I-81

Three people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon between Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

According to the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 64 between Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

A passenger van carrying seven people collided with a tractor-trailer truck. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

Of the seven people in the van, three died. The other four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The identities of the victims and others involved in the crash were not released by the Virginia State Police. The VSP continues to investigate the crash.