BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Hall and the city’s Police Department are closed today after three police officers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
City Manager Randy Eads said one police officer was among the Bristol officers who went to Marion on July 3 to assist area law enforcement during two protests there. Officials have said some deputies from Smyth and Wythe counties who participated in the protest enforcement also tested positive for the virus.
Eads said city officials are not yet sure where the other two officers in Bristol contracted the virus.
On Thursday evening, Eads said the three officers were having mild symptoms and doing well.
Eads said City Hall and the Police Department were undergoing a disinfectant process due to COVID-19 exposure.
Those at the Police Department are continuing to respond to calls and the 911 dispatch center is operational. Anyone with an emergency, can still call 911, Eads said.
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, Eads said all Bristol Virginia Parks & Recreation activities will be suspended for two weeks, including activities at the senior center. The campground at Sugar Hollow Park and the picnic area will remain open through this weekend, but will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday.
Eads said the city will re-evaluate the closings as time progresses.
As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., there were 15 positive COVID-19 cases in Bristol and one death, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The officers are not city residents, Eads said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.