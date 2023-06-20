On June 23 the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority board of directors will meet to consider more than $23 million in proposed grant awards, including three for Southwest Virginia.

The authority’s full board will conduct a public meeting and consider public comments before voting on the recommended awards. The meeting will be held virtually at 3 p.m.

Earlier this month a committee of the authority voted to recommend more than $23 million in awards to 76 Virginia cities and counties, according to a written statement.

The vote represents the first major allocation of awards from the OAA since Virginia received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids last year, according to the statement.

The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1 billion in total funding.

“This money is needed urgently across the state to save lives,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon and chairman of the authority. “The OAA carefully reviewed every application to make sure 100% of these funds are going to combat the addiction crisis that is stealing lives across Virginia.”

Among the recommendations were grants totaling more than $2 million for Southwest Virginia.

Smyth County could receive $1 million for a partnership including Smyth, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Wythe counties plus the city of Galax. Funds will be used to expand Office Based Opioid Treatment, or OBOT, services and medication for opioid use disorders and assist in providing region-wide transitional recovery housing.

Washington County, fiscal agent for a partnership with the city of Bristol Virginia, is recommended to receive $745,000 to purchase the “Mended Women” residential treatment center for women.

Wise County, fiscal agent for a partnership including Wise, Lee and Scott counties plus the city of Norton, is expected to get $346,222 to fund an intensive outpatient treatment facility for youth.

Dr. Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, said that Virginia is one of the first states to develop grant criteria for localities and to make awards based on those criteria.

“It is truly exciting to see these funds being invested at the community level in programs that are evidence-based and focused on saving lives,” she said. “Many of our cities and counties have developed projects ready for initiation and we expect grants from the OAA will allow those projects to start making a difference quickly.”

The proposed awards include grants to thirteen individual cities or counties and 26 grants to partnerships in which multiple cities and/or counties have committed to a regional approach. Projects vary based on the identified needs of each community, and range from expansion of medication-assisted treatment programs, to recovery housing, to in-patient services.

In 2022 Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the first round of finalized settlements worth more than $500 million for the Commonwealth spread over the course of eighteen years, and predicted the total will increase to more than $1 billion as additional settlements are finalized.

The OAA was established by the General Assembly in 2021 to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds. Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties, and the remaining 15% to the commonwealth. The use of funds is restricted by court orders and state statute, with the restrictions aiming for the funds to be used for opioid abatement efforts.

Information regarding the June 23 meeting can be found at www.voaa.us