Appalachian Power reported more than 11,300 customers without power after strong thunderstorms swept through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Friday afternoon, a company spokesman said the company was “closely monitoring a storm and wind event expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and possible power outages to much of Appalachian Power’s Tennessee, southwest Virginia and West Virginia service area.”

A broken line of thunderstorms and widespread, frequent wind gusts over 45 mph were expected to cause “significant utility problems” with the strongest winds forecast in the higher elevations of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia.

“In advance of the expected severe weather, Appalachian Power’s storm response team is prepared and on alert for the possibility of service restoration work. If widespread outages occur, workers will help repair damage in their regular work locations, and workers in unaffected areas will travel to assist in damaged areas if needed,” according to the statement.

Long-duration high wind gusts could make working aloft in buckets unsafe and delay service restoration work.

Appalachian Power reminds customers to make a plan in the event a power outage occurs. Check with those who are elderly, have young children or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan, especially in the event of an extended power outage.

Customers should also charge devices such as phones, laptops, portable chargers and other electronics to help stay connected. It is also a good idea to prepare an emergency kit including non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit and necessary medications.

For more information visit https://www.appalachianpower.com.