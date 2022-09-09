Thousands fill State Street for the opening night of Rhythm & Roots

A throng measured in the thousands walked the line in downtown Bristol Friday, making their way to and from 17 stages to see and hear favorites old and new during opening night of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

While the night belonged to headliners like The War and Treaty, Tanya Tucker and Jerry Douglas it was also a chance to discover music. Like the kind produced by festival sophomore performers Woody Woodworth & The Piners and Ashley Heath & Her Heathens.

Woodworth, from Richmond, was a last-minute addition to the lineup, performing a Thursday pre-festival show at The Bristol Hotel and then Friday the six-piece group was rocking the State Line Bar and Grill.

"I describe it as if Waylon Jennings and Lynyrd Skynyrd produced music together, with a little John Prine mixed in. John Prine is one of my favorite writers," Woodworth said Friday.

Bristol is a homecoming since he recorded his first album, "Virginia," here in four days in 2017 at Classic Studios on Moore Street.

"My grandparents talked about the Carter Family - these legends of country music - so when I made my first record it had to be in Bristol," Woodworth said.

He formed a band, called The Piners because he always pined to perform music, and began playing around the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We all still have full-time jobs and we're trying to make it in a really tough business," he said.

Woodworth said the group is "so blessed" to be back in Bristol, a town he said has "so much history you can almost hear the ghosts."

While his band has been together for several years, Ashley Heath hit the Near Moore stage Friday night for the very first time with a band dubbed "Her Heathens."

It was a change for Heath, a former background singer and solo performer from Asheville, North Carolina. This was also her second Bristol appearance, but last year she performed as a solo act.

"This was my first time playing with this configuration, but I think the Heathens are going to be more who's available or who can come. I would love it if it could be the same folks," she said after playing to an appreciative crowd.

Heath just signed with a label, North Carolina-based Organic Records, and her first CD, entitled "Something to Believe," is due out in October.

"With the pandemic, studios closed, so once they reopened those bands were right in there, so I had to wait," she said.

She said Bristol is a great fit for her music - leaning toward the country-bluegrass-acoustic side of Americana where Asheville is more of the jam-funk-blues side of the genre.

"I fit right in the middle of all of that," she said after wielding both electric and acoustic guitars on stage in a set that ran the gamut.

Heath and the band will perform at 9 p.m., Saturday at O'Mainnin's Pub.

Among those in the crowd Friday was Nicole Riley, Virginia's Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade, who was attending her 11th Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

"My two favorite things about Rhythm & Roots is I find a new artist to follow every year," Riley said. "I am super excited about this year's lineup...One of the things Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin always asks us is what's best in class? How can we make Virginia best in class? You can be sure I'll tell him the best in class festival is Bristol Rhythm & Roots and he and the First Lady need to get down here and experience this in person."

Music resumes Saturday with most stages scheduled to begin between noon and 1 p.m. Music will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as 17 outdoor and indoor stages are slated to hold about 90 performances. Festival gates open at 9 a.m.

The State Street stage features a stellar lineup with bluegrass legend the Del McCoury Band, local favorites 49 Winchester from Southwest Virginia - who recently released a new album -- and jam band Donna the Buffalo. McCoury has a 90-minute set scheduled, as does Asleep at the Wheel on the Piedmont stage and J.J. Grey and Mofro at Cumberland Square Park.

Also Saturday night, WBCM Radio’s Farm and Fun Time presents a live 7:30 p.m., live show at the Paramount featuring the Del McCoury Band, Willie Watson, Green Grass Cloggers and house band Bill and the Belles.

Children's Day activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson Park in Bristol Tennessee, a short distance west of the main festival footprint along State and Cumberland streets.

Single day tickets are available at the gate and children age 12 and under are admitted free.

