Thomas points to his leadership ability in race for Bristol, Virginia sheriff

BRISTOL, Va. — While much of Charlie Thomas’ law enforcement career has been working in Tennessee, he hopes to change that with a bid to become Bristol, Virginia’s next sheriff.
Thomas, 56, is the Republican nominee for the office of city sheriff. He is facing city police detective Tyrone Foster, who is running as an independent, in the Nov. 2 general election. Early voting began last month and will continue until Oct. 30.
“I’ve had a 30-year career in law enforcement, 19 of that as a supervisor and 14 at the command staff level,” Thomas said. “I’ve been a captain since 2007. I think I’ve got the right combination of leadership experience, education and practical experience to do the best job.”
He currently serves as captain of the patrol division for the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, a position he’s held since 2014. Prior to that, he served as captain of the detective division for seven years.
“I have years of experience in planning and research, budgeting, purchasing, personnel issues, grant writing and administration, policy writing and implementation, and working with city government to accomplish goals and objectives,” he said.
Thomas presently oversees 41 employees and a $3.7 million annual operating budget.
Before securing the GOP nomination, he spoke at Bristol Virginia City Council meetings, advocating that the board slow down the process of closing the jail and moving its prisoners to the Southwest Regional Jail Authority, calling it a public safety issue to lose all those law enforcement employees currently working at the jail.
He is also concerned about the welfare of current sheriff’s deputies who may not want to simply work in a corrections setting full time.
In addition to the jail, Thomas said he understands the other important roles of the sheriff’s office, especially providing security at the city courthouse.
“My wife [Pam] did that for last 14 years, before she retired (from sheriff’s office), was work that security checkpoint. I think the way it is set up right now is good. The problem is there are six people assigned to the courthouse and supplemented by some part-time people,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he is concerned that, if the jail ceases to operate, the state Compensation Board won’t fund enough positions to provide the same level of courthouse security plus perform other tasks that are the sheriff’s responsibility and that would force the city to fund some of those salaries.
“This day and time I don’t think we can afford to go backwards and sometimes they have three courts going at the same time so you’ve got bailiffs and people running paperwork back to offices and calling on inmates so it’s a practical impossibility. Nobody could ever take a day off or do anything outside of working security in the courthouse (with reduced staffing),” he said.
In addition to courtrooms for circuit, general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts, the courthouse also houses the offices of the commissioner of revenue, treasurer and circuit court clerk.
Among the other responsibilities are serving and keeping track of thousands of documents for both criminal and civil process.
“Those documents have to be entered into the computer, then they have to be served and then they have to be shown as served in the computer so it’s more than just taking it out, like on TV, and handing it someone and telling them they’re served,” Thomas said. “There is a lot that goes into it so its man-hour intensive and the number of papers is not going to go down with the economic issues we’re having.
“I imagine they’re swamped, and it’s only going to get worse as restrictions on evictions (are lifted) — because a majority of what they serve is civil process,” he said.
Thomas opted to run as a Republican, securing the party’s nomination in May. He chose that because, “I believe people deserve to know where the people they are supporting stand on the issues they believe are important,” he said on his campaign Facebook page.
Thomas is married with two adult children and custody of their great-niece. The couple’s son Chase is a Bristol Virginia police officer.
The candidate has a degree from Tri-Cities State Technical Institute, now Northeast State, and a bachelor’s degree in general studies from East Tennessee State University. Thomas is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officer’s Course.
He was born in Abingdon, grew up in Bristol, Tennessee and has lived in Bristol, Virginia since 1989.
