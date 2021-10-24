Thomas points to his leadership ability in race for Bristol, Virginia sheriff

He is also concerned about the welfare of current sheriff’s deputies who may not want to simply work in a corrections setting full time.

In addition to the jail, Thomas said he understands the other important roles of the sheriff’s office, especially providing security at the city courthouse.

“My wife [Pam] did that for last 14 years, before she retired (from sheriff’s office), was work that security checkpoint. I think the way it is set up right now is good. The problem is there are six people assigned to the courthouse and supplemented by some part-time people,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he is concerned that, if the jail ceases to operate, the state Compensation Board won’t fund enough positions to provide the same level of courthouse security plus perform other tasks that are the sheriff’s responsibility and that would force the city to fund some of those salaries.

“This day and time I don’t think we can afford to go backwards and sometimes they have three courts going at the same time so you’ve got bailiffs and people running paperwork back to offices and calling on inmates so it’s a practical impossibility. Nobody could ever take a day off or do anything outside of working security in the courthouse (with reduced staffing),” he said.