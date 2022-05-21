Third annual State Street Tattoo Fest leaves its mark on Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the distinctive sound of needles on skin, 80 tattoo artists from across the United States kicked off the third annual State Street Tattoo Fest Friday afternoon.

The State Street Tattoo Fest is a weekend-long event taking place on the second floor of The Foundation at 620 State St. in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.

Justin Brown, the owner of the Bristol Tattoo Company and one of the organizers of State Street Tattoo fest, explained putting together the event this year was a lot smoother than in the past.

“It’s our third year. Everyone’s pretty excited,” Brown said. “It’s definitely a lot of work, just organizing everything, getting the word out, getting artists to sign up for it. But now that we’re on our third year, it makes everything’s a little bit more smooth, and just kind of falls into place.”

Brian Suiter from Kingsport, Tennessee, who did not have any tattoos until last year when he attended the second iteration of the State Street Tattoo Fest, was excited to get another tattoo from his artist of choice, Adam Christopher who runs Route Eleven Tattoo Company out of Hagerstown, Maryland.

“I got really excited. So I started looking through the individual’s works who were going to be a part of the convention, and I came across Adam (Christopher) and loved his work. And I came last year and got a tattoo from him, and I booked another appointment as soon as I could with him for this year,” Suiter said.

Suiter, believes this year’s State Street Tattoo Fest feels more positive. He is looking forward to exploring more of what the Tattoo Fest has to offer with his friends, who are driving in from Chattanooga for the weekend.

“It feels more expanded. It feels like there’s more and nothing but positivity,” Suiter said. “I have friends coming in from Chattanooga that are going to join me later this evening. I can’t wait to look around. There’s a lot to offer, not just tattoos. People have merchandise and their own sort of knickknacks that are fantastic.”

This is the first time Curtis Adams, a tattoo artist who runs Heartdrawn Studio out of Delaware, has taken part in the State Street Tattoo Fest. He highlighted the intimacy of the festival in comparison to other tattoo festivals he has been a part of.

“This one is a lot more, I would say, intimate because just pretty much everybody in here knows each other, as opposed to other shows that get almost like 900 artists,” Adams said. “I’ve done their other show in Murfreesboro, but this is my first time at State Street. I know I’ll do it every year from now on.”

Misty Whetzel, who runs Route Eleven Tattoo Company alongside her husband, Christopher, talked through some of the questions that anyone thinking of getting a tattoo should take into account beforehand.

“There’s a lot of variables when it comes to tattooing. How big is it? Is it black and grey? Is it color? Where are you putting it on the body? What is their pain tolerance?” Whetzel said. “I can personally only handle six hours. It also depends on where because of different paintologia, fingers are absolutely horrific.”

Whetzel also highlighted communication with the artist as an important part of the process.

“If somebody is like, ‘Oh hey, I like this fish. I want to put it on my thigh in color,’ the more you communicate, the more ideas that the person gives you, then you have direction as to what the final result is going to be,” Whetzel said.

While in the process of tattooing a client, Cody Lambert emphasized tattoos mean something different to everybody, which is why they are so special.

“Every tattoo that every person has is different. It’s something that they love, and it’s part of their body. I think that’s cool,” Lambert said. “I have a lot of clients. They’ll get one tattoo, and then next thing you know, they’re covered.”

There are two daily tattoo competitions, one for the best color tattoo of the day and the other for the best black and grey tattoo of the day. There will also be a final for each category held on Sunday.

The winners of each competition win a trophy.