The stance on Virginia’s Confederate monuments: Well, it’s complicated …

So it would be disingenuous to blame people for having one viewpoint or another, she said. Viewpoints are often learned and reflect what people understand as truth.

“Sometimes what’s important to know is the perception of what’s happening, rather than what’s actually happening,” Reichelmann said. “What’s important for folks is not to look at the vote but to talk with local people about how they came to that.”

She said it is important not to judge opposing views or look at the divisive component of the Confederate monument referendums but to instead start discussions on how people arrived at their perspectives.

“In what I’ve seen so far, I believe that for the communities that still have statues, we’re only going to see them move through other action,” Reichelmann said. “Or with the threat of other action.”

Many of the Confederate memorials that sit outside Virginia courthouses today were erected by chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy during the early 1900s.

In Loudoun County last year, a chapter of the daughters proactively requested their 1908 Confederate statue be returned from the county courthouse lawn, after a majority of elected leaders expressed verbal support for its removal, but before a formal vote was cast.