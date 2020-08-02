The creation of Sullivan County’s pretrial release program, and the story of its first participant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Jesse Rutledge was sitting in a cell in the Sullivan County jail in early December 2019, watching TV to forget his surroundings, when the possibility of release caught him by surprise.

Rutledge, who grew up in Johnson City and now lives in Damascus, had been booked into the jail Nov. 12 on a handful of charges. He violated the probation he was serving for multiple counts of driving with a suspended license — a license he’d lost for falling behind on child support payments. He also faced charges of identity theft and failure to appear in court. Rutledge was jailed without bond.

The 28-year-old had been inside the whitewashed cinder block walls of the jail in Blountville a number of times before. But this time was “very, very rough,” Rutledge said in a phone interview.

“I couldn’t talk to my kids, I didn’t have any visits, nothing,” he said.

Because the jail was so packed with inmates at the time, Rutledge was sleeping on the floor. When he couldn’t sleep, he showered, watched TV, worked out or simply paced his cell.