Testing continues in SW Va., positivity above state average

BRISTOL, Va. — Concern over COVID-19 isn’t taking a vacation during the dog days of summer.
On Friday, nurses encased in blue medical gowns, gloves, masks and plastic face shields greeted a steady stream of patients at the city health department’s drive-up testing site. Wait times were brief as each nasal swab test took but a few seconds, specimens were sealed into a plastic biohazard bag and the driver pulled away. Each was logged and nurses changed gloves prior to the next encounter in a scene playing out three times each week in parking lots across the region.
Five months into the pandemic, cases of the virus are rising across Southwest Virginia as are the percentage of positive tests.
“We continue to test a steady-to-increasing number of people. We’re doing testing three days a week at six local health departments,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, of the Mount Rogers Health District, said Friday. “It’s been relatively steady since we started. If we have somebody who is a positive COVID case and they have a lot of contacts, we tend to see an increase in the number of people calling and wanting to be tested.”
More than 3,800 tests were performed across Southwest Virginia’s three health districts during the past 10 days and more than 11% were positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The most new cases — 238 — were identified within the Mount Rogers District, which includes the cities of Bristol and Galax, Washington, Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Grayson and Carroll counties.
Nearly 13% of all tests administered within Mount Rogers were positive between July 29 and Aug. 6, an increase of nearly four percentage points and a total that includes health departments, doctor’s offices and hospitals.
The state positivity average was 7.3% on Friday.
“We’re definitely concerned about the increase in cases,” Forbes Hubbard said.
Thirty-four of Bristol’s 76 total cases were identified in the past 10 days, along with 65 new cases in Washington County, 49 in Russell and 47 each in Smyth and Wise counties.
Between July 28-Aug. 6, 1,840 tests were administered across the Mount Rogers district, 1,327 in LENIWISCO — which includes Lee, Scott, Wise and the city of Norton — and 865 in the Cumberland Plateau District counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell. There were 81 positive tests in the Cumberland Plateau area and 114 in LENOWISCO.
Since the pandemic began in March, more than 8,000 tests have been administered in both Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO — which represents less than 10% of the total population of each service area. About 10% of the Mount Rogers population, if everyone is tested once, has been tested.
More than 1.2 million tests have been administered across Virginia, which has a population of 8.5 million. If everyone is tested once, that equates to about 14%.
“We’re not turning people away for testing. I’m not sure the issue is the ability to get a test like it was several months ago. We want to see that lower positivity rate because that tells us we’re testing enough people that we can help contain the spread of the virus,” she said. “It’s not like everybody who is sitting around bored needs to come get a COVID test, but we want to encourage people that think they may have been exposed to come in and get tested.”
They are also looking at options to expand testing, she said.
With the current system, testing wait times are typically a few minutes, but results are taking about four to five days.
“I think everybody wants to get their results as quickly as they can for COVID-19,” she said. “We want that, too, because the quicker we can get people identified, the quicker we can get their contacts and quarantine and limit the spread of the disease.”
Ballad Health hospitals have a limited number of rapid tests and, on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is negotiating to try and buy a large supply of rapid tests to dispense to long-term care facilities and others.
Testing is free and done by appointment. Tests are administered each Monday, Thursday and Friday at health departments in Bristol, Washington and Smyth counties.
“If there are people who want to be tested and they cannot get tested, I would urge them to come see us. We have testing available and it’s free of charge. We are not turning people away,” Forbes Hubbard said. “You may not be able to get a test the day you want it, we only have certain days, but we’re getting people scheduled. If people want to be tested they should come see us.”
Forbes Hubbard said mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings and social distancing remain the best tools for reversing current trends.
Masks are more common across the district since Northam began stressing enforcement and many chain stores enforced the policy, she said.
“We partner with the other state agencies with enforcement, we follow up with all the complaints we receive with our permitted businesses and other agencies follow up with their permitted businesses to really emphasize the importance of wearing masks and encouraging their customers to wear masks, too. I feel like we’re getting better, but there is definitely room for improvement.”
