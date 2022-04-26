Testimony continues in officer’s murder trial

BRISTOL, Va. — A jury is one day closer to determining if a Bristol, Virginia police officer will be convicted of murder.

The jury heard lengthy testimony from former Bristol, Virginia police officer John Carty on Tuesday. Carty was one of three officers who witnessed Officer Johnathan Brown fatally shoot Jonathen Kohler on March 30, 2021 as he tried to elude officers at the Rodeway Inn.

Carty was the senior-most officer of the four who responded to shots fired at the motel. Dispatch alerted the officers of multiple 911 calls from guests staying in the motel’s rear building.

Carty testified that while en route he felt “100% confident” there was a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found Kohler, 31, seated behind the wheel of his Ford Mustang parked in the rear parking lot. Carty testified that he had “reasonable suspicion” to believe Kohler was the shooter, since no one else was around.

Carty’s suspicion grew when Kohler told him something to the effect of “No it wasn’t me — I wasn’t the one shooting,” after being asked if he knew anything about the shots. Carty also said Kohler was “sweating profusely” on a “freezing” night and that he suspected Kohler to be high on methamphetamine.

While he was running Kohler’s driver’s license, Carty heard the situation escalate as another officer told Kohler to keep his hands up and to stop reaching down. At that point, Carty was becoming increasingly uneasy and fearful Kohler had a gun.

“I thought we were going to have a gunfight,” Carty said.

Carty walked back toward Kohler and told him to cut the car off, but Kohler didn’t comply. Instead, Kohler proceeded to back out of the parking space, put the car in drive and attempted to flee in the direction of Brown, 32.

“It was chaos,” Carty said.

Carty testified Kohler’s vehicle was an immediate threat to Brown, who Carty said acted in accordance with his training.

It was later determined Kohler did fire the shots. He also had a loaded firearm under his seat and a high concentration of methamphetamine in his system and had sent threatening texts to “shoot up” the motel.

Carty said he was going to fire his rifle before Brown beat him to it.

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, the case’s special prosecutor, pointed out Tuesday that the car appeared to be turning to the right of Brown when he fired. The car then crashed into a parked car to the right, and Kohler was found deceased of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

During deliberations, the jury will be able to break down the shooting frame-by-frame, thanks to a high-tech re-creation produced by a forensic visualizations specialist at the request of the defense. The animation was created using a crime scene scan from the Virginia State Police and video footage.

The interactive tool takes the jury inside a three-dimensional version of the scene and enables jurors to replay a clip that spans from the time Kohler backs out to the time Brown fired his first shot. The jury will be able to make measurements in the program and view the shooting from virtually any vantage point, including Brown’s perspective.

According to testimony, Brown was 7 to 8 feet from the vehicle when it lifted forward and was 5 feet away when he fired his rifle.