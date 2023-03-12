When I took my teenage son to see Lynyrd Skynyrd last summer in Kingsport, Tennessee, guitarist Gary Rossington was not on stage.

He never will be again, either.

Rossington died on March 5 at age 71.

The longtime guitarist had suffered from heart ailments, including heart attacks and surviving bypass surgery. Yet he had continued to play in the band that he co-founded with fellow Floridians in the mid-1960s.

I met this affable, long-haired rock star backstage about 23 years ago in Johnson City — a few years after he played a show in Bristol, Tennessee, with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Viking Hall in 1993.

I also interviewed him by telephone in 2012, prior to a show he had played in Kingsport — before he had to start sitting out of concerns due to his heart condition.

Of course, he told me stories of Skynyrd’s 1977 plane crash, which killed original singer and songwriter Ronnie Van Zant and halted the band for years.

Rossington broke both arms and both legs in that crash, but he was back on stage about a year later in 1979.

With three other Skynyrd members, all now deceased, Rossington recoded two hit albums with the Rossington Collins Band in the early 1980s featuring singer Dale Krantz, who briefly attended Milligan College in Carter County, Tennessee, in the 1970s.

What I love about Rossington: Besides his grinding, grungy guitar playing on classics like “Gimme Back my Bullets,” it’s the fierce fact that he never gave up when so many others would.

Rossington and Krantz married in 1982 and later collaborated on three more studio albums featuring her lead vocals.

But, more famously, the pair was convinced to join the resurrection of Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1987 with Van Zant’s baby brother, Johnny, on lead vocals, plus many other surviving Skynyrd members.

Today, drummer Artimus Pyle stands as the sole survivor of the nine members of Lynyrd Skynyrd inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Yet, while Pyle still plays music, he dropped out of Skynyrd’s second helping more than 30 years ago after recording one live album and one studio album with Rossington.

It’s questionable whether Skynyrd will or should continue after Rossington’s death. Despite missing some onstage shows, Rossington remained the heart of the group — and the sole consistent force since the band’s inception.

You’ll note him as the co-writer of “Simple Man,” “What’s Your Name” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” You’ll hear him play lead on “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps” and the mournful slide guitar of “Free Bird.”

But dig deeper. Microphones captured his amazing guitar work far beyond the plane crash on songs called “The Last Rebel,” “Mama,” “Still Unbroken,” “Bring It On,” “Winning Isn’t Everything,” “Crawl” and “Workin’.”

While Rossington had to be initially coaxed into reforming Skynyrd for new generations to discover, he was also a proponent of moving on — and supported making new music and playing new songs, not just cranking out the classics of the 1970s.

It’s that artistic passion that I find particularly inspiring. And, hopefully, in time, critics will look at the full body of his 50 years of recordings — from 1968’s “Need All My Friends” to 2018’s “Last of the Street Survivors.”

He may have died a few years too young. But, after the simple wake of the plane crash, it seems we were simply lucky to have had him around for so long.