Tennessee, Virginia housing assistance programs can secure some help on rent payments

In the face of a looming eviction crisis, which the CDC tried to stave off by issuing a new moratorium order Tuesday, housing assistance programs are reminding area residents that they can secure some help on rent payments, depending on where they live.
The legality of a new eviction moratorium issued by the CDC was uncertain Tuesday. On Sunday the Biden administration allowed the CDC’s national moratorium on evictions to expire, saying that a recent Supreme Court ruling prevented renewing it. The CDC claimed Tuesday it had identified legal authority it had to issue a new moratorium, but the issue will likely head to the Supreme Court for review.
But for tenants facing eviction or landlords dealing with rent shortfalls — now or in the coming months — some assistance is available in both Virginia and Tennessee.
“On the Virginia side, we have a lot of resources,” according to Lisa Porter, executive director of the Bristol Virginia Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “Virginia has had rent relief money available for a long time, and they have a model program going. There is rent relief available through Virginia Housing for landlords, and it’s available for tenants through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.”
Porter, who manages traditional public housing on the Virginia side, as well as housing choice vouchers, tax credit and mixed finance housing units, said the agency continues assisting its residents with rent relief.
“We still have a 27% delinquency rate right now, and, even with the money we’ve received through the state, our delinquent amount is double what it was before COVID. If we weren’t getting the rent relief, it would be quadruple,” she said.
Other assistance is also available.
“The city has made some rent and mortgage relief available through the Envision Center here at BRHA, but that is only for those who are directly impacted by COVID-19, where the Virginia rent relief can be for an indirect impact,” Porter said.
Examples of direct impacts include anyone who was unable to work or make mortgage payments as a result of the pandemic — either because they became ill or because of employer shutdowns, furloughs or layoffs.
Virginia Housing will also make mortgage relief funds available later this month.
Affected Virginia residents can call the EnVision Center in Bristol, Virginia for more information.
“We’ve been helping landlords directly submit applications, and we would do the same with residents who needed help with rent or mortgage relief,” Porter said, adding BRHA hired a designated rent relief specialist to assist residents.
“I think a lot of people are not aware this is out there. Even with our own residents, it’s taken a while to educate that this is available to them and there is no penalty for it. Early on, we had people resistant to ask for the rent relief. I don’t know what misinformation was out there, but we’re getting through that now,” Porter said.
People Inc. also manages programs that can provide rental assistance for residents of Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia.
While the response to existing rent assistance has been steady in Virginia, Family Promise of Bristol, Tennessee is bracing for a wave of need, according to case manager Sam Ferguson.
“I think we’re going to see a huge number of people affected by it,” Ferguson said. “Money is tighter right now, a lot of prices went up, some have missed work; I think some saw this as ‘I don’t necessarily have to pay my rent,’ and I think a lot of people have gotten behind on their rent.”
Ferguson said the agency, which works to help families avoid homelessness, has already seen increased calls for assistance.
“We’re now averaging 25 to 30 calls a week. It’s been going up on a regular basis, and we expect that to continue. It’s still a few more days before it really blows up, but I expect us to be overrun by the time everything goes through,” he said.
Ferguson expects large numbers of people may be at risk for eviction in the weeks and months ahead.
“If somebody has a 14-day eviction notice from their landlord and they live in Sullivan County, my organization can help them get their back rent caught up and help them going forward until they can return to work or get their finances built back up,” Ferguson said. “We’re able to help with all of Sullivan County for people who meet a certain average monthly income standard, set by HUD. Anyone who meets that monthly income and has a 14-day eviction notice, we are able to help them get caught back up.”
He urged anyone needing the assistance to apply as soon as possible.
“We have money through the CARES Act for people who are in the bottom 50% of income. For example, one person who made less than $20,900 annually, I would be able to help them,” Ferguson said. “We are also helping some people get off the street. If someone is staying in a hotel and paying for it themselves, we’re able to give them some help. A lot of people either don’t know about or haven’t applied for COVID relief help.”
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has funding for rent relief for those experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19. Visit their website at www.thda.org for more information.
Assistance is also available through the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, which serves eight Northeast Tennessee counties including Sullivan.
The United Way of Bristol also offers financial assistance for people of low to moderate income at risk or whose utilities have been turned off due to nonpayment through its COVID Cares program.
