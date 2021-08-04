Tennessee, Virginia housing assistance programs can secure some help on rent payments

Ferguson said the agency, which works to help families avoid homelessness, has already seen increased calls for assistance.

“We’re now averaging 25 to 30 calls a week. It’s been going up on a regular basis, and we expect that to continue. It’s still a few more days before it really blows up, but I expect us to be overrun by the time everything goes through,” he said.

Ferguson expects large numbers of people may be at risk for eviction in the weeks and months ahead.

“If somebody has a 14-day eviction notice from their landlord and they live in Sullivan County, my organization can help them get their back rent caught up and help them going forward until they can return to work or get their finances built back up,” Ferguson said. “We’re able to help with all of Sullivan County for people who meet a certain average monthly income standard, set by HUD. Anyone who meets that monthly income and has a 14-day eviction notice, we are able to help them get caught back up.”

He urged anyone needing the assistance to apply as soon as possible.