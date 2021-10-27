Tennessee offering incentives for first-time home buyers

The second option provides 6% of the purchase price of the house. A $200,000 home would get a boost of $12,000. The money is structured into a second mortgage to be repaid over a 15-year period concurrently with the main mortgage on the home.

“It’s adding a rather modest amount monthly to your payment, but for those who need a little bit more down payment and closing cost assistance,” Perrey said, “if you are in a higher-cost market and you need a little more to get in on the front end. In both cases, first-time home buyers don’t anticipate closing costs. In the not-too-distant past, sellers would cover part of that for you. But in the current climate where you can sell your house in about 10 minutes, the sellers aren’t offering you anything. Coming up with the funds for the closing costs are increasingly important, and we wanted to help buyers do that.”

Perrey also said the incomes served by the THDA are higher than many people think. A single person in Sullivan County can make up to around $71,000 and be eligible for THDA assistance. A family of three can make around $82,000 to be eligible.