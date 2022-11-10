Tennessee Middle School students celebrate veterans

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Middle School gym was filled with patriotism Thursday morning.

There was also a range of emotions felt by community members who were invited to the school's special ceremony recognizing Veterans Day.

TMS teacher and event organizer Adam Slaughter, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, led the ceremony, which included a performance by the eighth-grade band and a Table of Honor presentation in remembrance of the fallen, those missing in action and prisoners of war.

In his address thanking veterans for their service, Slaughter took time to further educate the student body about the holiday.

“Veterans Day is a special day that allows us to say thank you to all the veterans that are still with us today,” Slaughter said. “This day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, which is remembering those veterans that have lost their lives fighting for our country.”

Along with numerous veterans in attendance, the day’s distinguished guest of honor was 98-year-old World War II veteran Henry Bert Mitchell, who was a corporal in the U.S. Army and among the brave souls who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Mitchell, an artilleryman who also fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was honored with a thunderous standing ovation.

All veterans in attendance were recognized by their branch of service as the TMS chorus sang the Armed Forces Medley, which features the songs of each service branch.

In his final remarks, Slaughter centered his thoughts on the words “Thank you.” While thanking a veteran is what Veterans Day is all about, Slaughter feels like the nation’s veterans are owed more than those two simple words.

“We owe so much more to our veterans,” Slaughter said. “It is a debt we can never truly repay. Their stories are the story of our history, because America rose to greatness on their shoulders.”

Yet, simply showing appreciation to a veteran this Veterans Day is the least we can do, Slaughter said.

“It is a start,” Slaughter said. “It is what we can do, at least, to show our gratitude.”