Tennessee Middle School receives $10K grant for STEM education
Tennessee Middle School receives $10K grant for STEM education

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee Middle School has been awarded $10,000 in state funding for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

The grant was announced by State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport.

The funding is provided by the Tennessee General Assembly through Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative. The program aims to increase access to career and technical education, STEM and work-based learning in the classroom. 

“The job fields that will be in demand when our students graduate may not yet exist, but strong grasp of core STEM concepts will best prepare them to be the next generation of innovators and job creators,” Crawford said. “I congratulate Tennessee Middle School for this significant achievement and thank them for providing a pathway for students to learn more about the exciting careers available in science, technology, engineering and math.”

For the past three years, middle school grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022, according to a news release.

