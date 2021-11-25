Tennessee Middle School receives $10K grant for STEM education

The funding is provided by the Tennessee General Assembly through Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative. The program aims to increase access to career and technical education, STEM and work-based learning in the classroom.

“The job fields that will be in demand when our students graduate may not yet exist, but strong grasp of core STEM concepts will best prepare them to be the next generation of innovators and job creators,” Crawford said. “I congratulate Tennessee Middle School for this significant achievement and thank them for providing a pathway for students to learn more about the exciting careers available in science, technology, engineering and math.”