Tennessee lawmakers face budget, COVID, tax, education and other issues

Legislation regarding a new domestic violence and child abuse task force, the state budget, improving roads and education are expected to be on the table during the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

The state’s Senate and House of Representatives have a full plate with the state budget, COVID-19-related legislation, taxes, education and a plethora of other issues. Following a special session last fall regarding COVID-19 policies, both houses returned Tuesday.

Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, who has spent the last few weeks enjoying the holidays and preparing for the upcoming session, introduced the Gabby Act on Feb. 24, 2021, in the House. House Bill 1526 proposes to create a domestic violence and child abuse task force within the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to a bill summary posted on the General Assembly’s website.

During last year’s session, the bill only made it to the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

The bill stems from the October 2020 deaths of 17-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy and her mother, Kristina Robinson, who were shot inside their Trammell Road home in Bristol, Tennessee, by Robinson’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, before he killed himself, according to police.

Crawford said the Gabby Act is one of the key pieces of legislation he is spearheading this session.

While Crawford introduced the legislation, the lawmaker previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that he didn’t come up with the idea: The person behind it is 19-year-old Bristol, Tennessee resident Trevor Lee. Not long after the murders, Lee found himself talking to family and friends of Gabby and her mother about “what went wrong in their situation that we could fix in the future,” he said.

The Gabby Act follows last year’s approval of another piece of legislation based on a Sullivan County case. Evelyn Boswell’s Law requires parents to report their children missing within 24 hours. Evelyn disappeared and her body was later found in Blountville in early 2020.

Local law enforcement, including Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, regularly follows criminal justice-related legislation.

“Our state reps and senator do a good job in communicating upcoming legislation,” said Cassidy, who serves on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee.

Landfill

State. Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, is sponsoring the “Gabby Act” in the state Senate.

“My biggest interest is the landfill,” said Lundberg, referring to the ongoing odor issues in Bristol related to the landfill on the Virginia side of the Twin City.

Lundberg has been working with people at all levels of the government to try to find a solution and to help residents who have dealt with the stench for more than a year.

“Ultimately, we have to close the landfill,” said Lundberg.

City managers in both cities, as well as federal officials in Virginia have asked for help from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The city of Bristol, Tennessee, which has provided air purifiers for low-income residents that have dealt with the ongoing odors, hired a law firm and has threatened to file a lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over the landfill issues.

The senator said he is not aware whether the state legislature can do anything to help Bristol residents with the landfill odors because it is in Virginia. But he is also working to obtain federal funds to help alleviate the issue.

Crawford said he also working on the landfill situation, as well as addressing other matters in the district, including the pandemic and its effect on constituents, schools and businesses.

Redistricting

An early item expected to be discussed this session is redistricting.

State Rep. Scott Campbell, R-Mountain City, recently shared an updated district map on his Facebook page that had been proposed by the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Redistricting. Campbell serves the state’s third district, which currently includes all of Johnson City, as well as portions of Carter and Sullivan counties. The proposed third district would also include a portion of Hawkins County, and redrawn sections of Sullivan County.

Every 10 years, legislative districts are reviewed and updated based on census information. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Tennessee grew by 8.9% and increased to 6.9 million residents in 2020 compared with 6.3 million reported in 2010.

A Tennessee House panel in December advanced the new map of the state representative districts despite objections from some lawmakers concerned that the proposal places several Democratic incumbents into the same districts, according to the Associated Press. Several changes are also expected in Tennessee’s urban areas, including the elimination of a Shelby County district.

Lundberg noted that about 70,000 people should be represented by each elected official in Tennessee. In the Nashville area, he said there are districts where population growth has given some representatives between 130,000 and 140,000 people.

Campbell, elected in 2020 to replace former Rep. Timothy Hill, said he is especially interested in appropriations legislation. He is a member of the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I am trying to get our priorities funded while keeping taxes as low as possible,” said Campbell, who added that there are a number of local and regional items that need funding in Northeast Tennessee.

Campbell said he is especially interested in funding for resurfacing and repairing state highways.

“I’m trying to keep those at the forefront of the conversation and get as many miles resurfaced as we can,” Campbell said.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Campbell said he also continues his quest to secure a boat ramp on the Johnson County side of Watauga Lake. He said Carter and Sullivan counties “seem pleased” with their lake access.

Prisons

Campbell said he is concerned about a major staffing shortage at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County.

“A lot of staff have told me they feel unsafe,” Campbell said.

Gov. Bill Lee previously announced a $44,500 starting pay for correctional officers and a 15% raise for the current employees.

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” Lee said in a news release in December regarding the Tennessee Department of Corrections. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

Campbell said he recommends expanding pay raises to the entire department.

“I will continue to advocate for staff to have a safer environment at the complex,” he said.

Lundberg said the entire Department of Corrections has had difficulty with staffing and he has also been working on the issues at the Northeast Correctional Complex. He believes there needs to be more incentives for people to apply for corrections positions.

As of Jan. 6, there were 124 vacancies at Northeast Correctional Complex. The facility has a total of 432 positions, according to a Department of Corrections spokesman.

Campbell also said he plans to advocate for additional funding for emergency medical services, fire departments and law enforcement.

Education

The state representative also noted that there have been discussions about changes to education funding in Tennessee.

“I will work tirelessly to make sure we get our fair share,” Campbell said.

Late last year, Gov. Lee said he wants the legislature to revamp how Tennessee funds its multi-billion-dollar K-12 education system. The governor’s administration unveiled plans to overhaul the system in October and has since held multiple town halls across the state to collect feedback from teachers and families.

“I’m a strong advocate for public education and we need to fund our schools appropriately,” Lee told reporters in 2021.

Known as the Basic Education Program, Tennessee’s school funding formula includes 45 components that are all used to determine how much funding each school should receive for teacher salaries and other expenses. It has long been criticized for being complicated and outdated since it was adopted nearly 30 years ago. It has even faced lawsuits led by school boards for falling short of Tennessee’s constitutional obligation to provide students with a “free, adequate, and equitable education.”

Democrats and the Tennessee Education Association have argued that any reform should increase school funding, but Lee has held off promising the new plan will include a bump in funding.

The governor says he hopes to have a proposal during the current session.

The Basic Education Program is “a model that we’ve used for decades,” Lundberg said. “It’s an exceptionally complicated model.”

The senator said there has been a lot of discussion about various proposals.

In addition to working on the state budget, which every local representative and senator has said they will approve if it is balanced, taxes are expected to be discussed. There has been discussion regarding returning some of the excess revenues to taxpayers in the form of tax relief.

Lundberg said he is also interested in discussions about potential health care expansion, telemedicine and how to expand broadband internet in the state. He noted that although COVID-19 has caused many problems over the last couple years, it has improved telemedicine, but it’s also “showed us weaknesses in broadband.”

