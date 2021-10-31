Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band wins Grand Champion Award

The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band completed their marching season by bringing home the Grand Champion Award for Class 3A-5A at the Appalachian Classic Band Competition.

The competition was held at West Ridge High School. The THS band had the highest scores of any band that day and was undefeated within their class, according to a news release.

The band won first in class 3A and first place for color guard, percussion, music, general effect and visual ensemble, the release states. They also received superior rating and second place for drum major.

“This has been an incredible marching season,” said Tennessee High Band Director David Semones. “They are a remarkable group of students. They have accomplished so much. The senior class members were outstanding leaders. This year they have battled through adversity, tragedy and brought great Viking pride to our school and community. I am beyond proud of them.”

Tennessee High Principal Kim Kirk said the band, directors and parents are “second-to-none.”

“As evidenced by an undefeated band season, their hard work and dedication to excellence has paid off in every competition and each time they have performed this year. Viking Nation could not be more proud of them, and they have so much to celebrate.”