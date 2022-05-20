Tennessee High graduates 240 seniors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High School community gathered at the Stone Castle on Friday night to celebrate the achievements of the 240 seniors that make up the Tennessee High graduating class of 2022.

During the commencement ceremony, four members of the graduating class took the stage to reminisce with their fellow graduates about some of the moments of joy they shared, the hardships they faced and the lessons they learned together during their time at Tennessee High School.

In his address to his fellow classmates, Brandon Istfan recalled feeling lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and how a journey up a mountain with his friends helped him find the motivation to continue onward.

“I remember being stuck at home by myself during our never-ending spring break, just about the worst way to spend hot, humid days. Tired of being alone by myself, one day I asked a few of my friends to go hiking,” Istfan said. “Without spending that time outside with my friends, that would have easily been one of the worst years of my life. Instead, 2020 taught me, taught us all something so valuable that cannot be replaced — the importance of relationships.”

Istfan then congratulated his fellow classmates for making it to the starting line of their next chapter.

“We have stood back up from the tumbles we have faced, and today we go our separate ways to enter into the next chapter in our lives. Never forgetting our Viking pride and the amazing memories we have cherished together,” Istfan said.