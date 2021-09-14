Tennessee High football player drowns in South Holston Lake

Those who knew him best say that Tennessee High junior Micah Montgomery always aimed to bring smiles to people’s faces, and he did just that Friday night.

There was the 67-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter that sent the crowd at the Stone Castle into a frenzy and was a key moment as THS earned a 33-31 win over Karns, the first football victory of the season for the Vikings.

As the team huddled together on the artificial turf following the game and head coach Matt Chandler finished addressing the team, Montgomery made his teammates and coaches grin once again.

“Micah always loved doing backflips, and after the game, he went up to Coach Chandler and asked him if he could do a backflip, and Coach C said, ‘Your backflip will be better than anything I say, so let’s do it after me,’” THS senior quarterback Steven Johnson said. “So after Coach Chandler’s talk, he did his backflip, and we all went crazy.”

That triumph turned to tragedy and those laughs turned to sobs Sunday as the 16-year-old Montgomery died.