Tennessee High athletics secretary reprimanded by BTCS over Facebook post

BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Tennessee High School's athletics secretary was issued a letter of reprimand on Tuesday for a controversial post she made recently on her personal Facebook account.

The post by Patty Feathers voiced opposition to wearing goggles as protective measure against COVID-19 as well as opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The day you see me walking around all day in goggles is the same day I'll be voting for Joe, wearing a BLM shirt, kneeling for the National Anthem and the AMERICAN flag, carrying around a protest sign to defund the police, and turning in my guns," Feathers said in the post.

The post drew criticism over the weekend after being shared on social media by The Tri-Cities Holler, a left-leaning local news organization, and activist Dani Cook.

In the letter of reprimand from Bristol, Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor to Feathers, Tudor acknowledged that Feathers has a constitutional right to free speech. However, Tudor also said the post was unprofessional, inflammatory, violated the school systems employee social media policy and reflects badly on Bristol Tennessee City Schools.