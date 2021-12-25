Tennessee Ernie Ford has a new single-CD album released

BRISTOL, Va. — Tennessee Ernie Ford’s voice was as deep as the deepest of canyons yet as enriched with depth of feeling as a mother cooing to her child. His distinctive tones far exceeded the man himself. He’s gone, but the music continues resonate through the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia and beyond.
Germany’s Bear Family records comprehensively mined the first decade-plus of Ford’s country and pop records six years ago with a five-CD box set, “Portrait of An American Singer.” Bear Family returns to Ford’s catalog for its newly issued “Classic Trio Albums, 1964 & 1975,” a single CD. Johnson City’s Ted Olson wrote liner notes for each of the Bear releases.
Bear Family’s “Classic Trio Albums, 1964 & 1975,” compiles two of Ford’s Capitol Records albums. Each were recorded with spare and at times jazz-like three-piece accompaniment. From 1964, Bear resurrects Ford’s “Country Hits … Feelin’ Blue” album. From 1975, the archivist label tabs Ford’s album with Glen Campbell, “Ernie Sings and Glen Picks.”
“Ford’s pitch and timbre is so warm and exceptional,” Olson, who has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, said. “It’s natural singing by an experienced, nuanced singer.”
Each album features Ford in laid-back fashion. On “Country Hits … Feelin’ Blue,” Ford covers such country smashes as Hank Snow’s “I Don’t Hurt Anymore” and Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Slips Away.” On Hank Williams’ “May You Never Walk Alone,” Ford taps into his love of sacred music. On “Worried Mind,” he dips deeply into hues of blues.
“They were mainstream hits of the day,” Olson said. “He’s elevating the songs to an art form.
Born Ernest Jennings Ford on Feb. 13, 1919, in Bristol, Tennessee, Ford grew up on Anderson Street. With his parents Clarence and Maud Ford, he attended Anderson Street Methodist Church throughout his childhood. In 1961, he recorded the album “Hymns at Home” in Anderson Street Methodist with the church choir.
Ford, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died on Oct. 17, 1991.
“These albums show that Ernie Ford’s heyday was not entirely in the 1950s,” Olson said.
Ford’s pinnacle, his finger-popping country-pop crossover smash, “Sixteen Tons,” hit in 1955. His albums “Country Hits … Feelin’ Blue” and “Ernie Sings and Glen Picks” occurred nine and 20 years later, well into his sacred music-making career.
“Tennessee Ernie Ford had nothing to prove,” Olson said. “These are deeply serious performances. It’s laid back, natural, spontaneous, bluesy, for sure. These are the most bluesy recordings he ever did.”
Copies of the new Ford compilation CD can be purchased online at Amazon and from Bear Family Records’ website. Retail price, which can fluctuate online, for the CD clocks in at about $20.
“I think Ford brought a level of dignity to the country tradition with these two albums,” Olson said. “It’s of the moment, and yet it’s timeless.”
