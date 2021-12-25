Tennessee Ernie Ford has a new single-CD album released

BRISTOL, Va. — Tennessee Ernie Ford’s voice was as deep as the deepest of canyons yet as enriched with depth of feeling as a mother cooing to her child. His distinctive tones far exceeded the man himself. He’s gone, but the music continues resonate through the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia and beyond.

Germany’s Bear Family records comprehensively mined the first decade-plus of Ford’s country and pop records six years ago with a five-CD box set, “Portrait of An American Singer.” Bear Family returns to Ford’s catalog for its newly issued “Classic Trio Albums, 1964 & 1975,” a single CD. Johnson City’s Ted Olson wrote liner notes for each of the Bear releases.

Bear Family’s “Classic Trio Albums, 1964 & 1975,” compiles two of Ford’s Capitol Records albums. Each were recorded with spare and at times jazz-like three-piece accompaniment. From 1964, Bear resurrects Ford’s “Country Hits … Feelin’ Blue” album. From 1975, the archivist label tabs Ford’s album with Glen Campbell, “Ernie Sings and Glen Picks.”

“Ford’s pitch and timbre is so warm and exceptional,” Olson, who has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, said. “It’s natural singing by an experienced, nuanced singer.”