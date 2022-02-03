Tennessee delays Ballad Health's COPA hearing

The Tennessee Department of Health has postponed its annual public hearing on Ballad Health’s certificate of public advantage until later this year, citing the ongoing global pandemic.

Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of the creation of Ballad through the merger of former health care rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System. As part of state oversight of the merger, the department historically conducts a public hearing each winter.

Two hearings were held in person in 2019 and 2020 while last year’s online hearing drew little public participation.

“TDH believes the hearing is a valuable opportunity for both Ballad and TDH to receive comments directly from the community most impacted by the COPA,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy wrote in a letter to Ballad officials last week.

Additionally, some of the terms of certification used to review the viability of Ballad have been suspended while the health system continues treating significant numbers of patients.

“TDH has determined that we will not conduct a public hearing early in the calendar year 2022 but will delay the public hearing until later in 2022,” Piercy wrote. “Although there will still be no annual report on which the public can comment at this public hearing, TDH is hopeful that a delay in the public hearing might permit the resumption of in-person meetings, which we find especially informative.”

Two years ago, the Local Advisory Council, which conducts the public hearing, issued a report noting most of the topics discussed during the 2020 public hearing weren’t related to the operating agreement or the annual report — which was the purpose of the hearing and under the committee’s purview.

Most comments were complaints about specific issues such as emergency room wait times, costs for treatment and lack of trust in Ballad, the committee or the state.

The department intends to announce a specific date, time and location for the hearing when “comfortable that an in-person hearing can be held safely and effectively,” the commissioner wrote.

The state notified Ballad in December that it would again have to comply with temporarily suspended provisions of its terms of certification. Some were to become effective on Jan. 1, while others — including monetary obligations, facility maintenance and capital expenditures, managed care contracts and pricing limitations and specific reporting requirements — would become effective July 1.

