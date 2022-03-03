Tennessee bill would legalize fentanyl strips

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Criminal Justice Committee held discussions and voted to pass a bill Wednesday that would remove fentanyl drug test strips from the list of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Rep. Bob Ramsey, one of the six legislators sponsoring the bill, spoke about how the fentanyl epidemic has affected Tennessee, highlighting that the decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips would allow organizations across the state, as well as individuals, access to a tool that can save lives.

“Last year, we had 3,032 total fatal overdoses in Tennessee, and 66% of those were (due to) contamination with fentanyl. Fentanyl has been found in counterfeit prescriptions, illicit opioids, stimulants. It is very cheap, and it extends the effect of many of the drugs that are taken,” Ramsey said. “The legislation would allow the Tennessee department of mental health services and other organizations to purchase and distribute these strips to people who are at risk for drug overdose with the aim of engaging individuals with the purposes of reducing the number of overdoses.”

Alice McCaffrey, the executive director of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, is pleased to finally see legislation that aligns with their mission that aims to provide an avenue for individuals dealing with drug addiction to inform themselves about the content of what they are ingesting.

“The bill itself was exactly what we were hoping for, that the test strips would be decriminalized because we’re just trying to keep people alive so that we can help eventually people get into recovery,” McCaffrey said. “It will allow them to get some information before they use something, and hopefully, that information would help them to protect themselves and not die.”

The bill stipulates that individuals found with fentanyl drug test strips would no longer be prosecuted with a paraphernalia charge, that is, unless they are found to also be in possession of drugs with the intention to manufacture, distribute and sell. McCaffrey does not have a problem with law enforcement holding individuals involved in the illicit drug industry accountable for having fentanyl testing strips and believes that would be the least of their problems.

“If they’re prosecuting (individuals) for manufacturing, delivery or sale (of drugs), I don’t imagine the test strip is going to make a big difference in there,” McCaffrey said. “We don’t want people who are part of the problem that is allowing people access to drugs that could kill them to be using fentanyl test strips to sell their drugs.”

McCaffrey is glad the bill has passed to the next phase. However, she is surprised fentanyl strips are illegal, to begin with. She pointed out that it will take a lot more than one piece of legislation for individuals dealing with addiction to get better.

“We we’re surprised to find out that fentanyl test strips were even considered illegal,” McCaffrey said. “None of these things alone work. But if you have somebody who’s had your experience, who you trust, who understands what you’re going through, and then can help you find your own path, we’re all going to do better on a path that we have agreed to, not with somebody has told us needs to happen.”

The Bill, HB2177, is being sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Sumner; Rep. London Lamar, D-Shelby; Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Davidson; as well as Rep. Ron Grant, R-Fayette; Rep. John Clemmons, D-Davidson; and Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Blount.

Now that the bill has passed through the Tennessee Criminal Justice Committee, it will be presented before the Tennessee Calendar and Rules Committee.