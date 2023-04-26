BRISTOL, Va. — To mark the 100-year anniversary of Tennessee’s road system, the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance (TIA) unveiled the 100 Years of Funding project on Wednesday.

The project aims to collect and celebrate the oral, visual and written stories of individuals who have driven through Tennessee’s roads. That message came from a series of new conferences Wednesday, including one on the roof top of The Bristol Hotel.

Casin Swann, the business development director for Payment Restorations Inc., who is also a spokesperson for TIA, highlighted the history of the Tennessee road system dating back to 1923 and emphasized the role the roads have played in Tennessean’s everyday life.

“Back in 1923, the 63rd General Assembly of Tennessee approved dedicated funding at the urging of Gov. Austin Payne, and this practice has been wisely continued ever since by Tennessee’s succeeding governors and legislatures,” Swann said.

“The roads and bridges we have today support our citizens as they travel to work, to school, entertainment and all the activities and form our lives week to week, year to year,” He said.

Swann further expanded on Bristol’s unique position as part of State Route One, known as the Memphis to Bristol Highway, which connects the state from one side to the other.

“Since the creation of the Memphis to Bristol Highway, our road system developed from the initial few 100 miles of road to what is now more than 96,000 miles of roads and bridges across Tennessee,” Swann said.

Through their podcast, Highway C, TIA has already begun the process of telling the history of Tennessee’s many roads and bridges. Swann invited the public to participate by telling a story, taking a drive, or sharing an image on their website or by scanning the QR-Codes on their social media.

“Our goal is to capture these road trips and road creation stories either in a written or oral form so that they can be shared with others across our state and preserved for posterity,” he said.

Swann also celebrated the passing of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Transportation Authorization Act, which will provide an additional $3.3 Billion to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s budget for next year.