Tenn., Va., lawmakers opine on gun bills

U.S. representatives representing Bristol residents on both sides of State Street voted no to two gun control bills passed by the House this week.

Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th were among the more than 200 Republicans who voted against the Protecting Our Kids Act (H.R. 7910) and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (H.R. 2377). Just five House Republicans supported the bills.

H.R. 7910 would raise the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 and would establish new federal offenses related to large capacity magazines and gun trafficking.

H.R. 2377 would create nationwide access to extreme risk protection orders, where a federal court could order the confiscation of firearms from a person deemed a risk.

“The proposals that my Democrat colleagues have put forward are reactionary and rightfully concerning to East Tennesseans,” Harshbarger said in a statement. “I will not support bills like these that infringe on law-abiding citizens’ rights with arbitrary bans, widespread confiscation, and the elimination of due process.”

Griffith voiced a similar tone of backing gun owners.

“I read the bills and look at what each one says, but if it violates the Second Amendment protections of law-abiding citizens to own and bear arms, then I am opposed,” Griffith said in a statement.

Both bills now head to the Senate, where Tennessee’s senators are also likely to vote no.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said in a statement that he feels like using the Uvalde, Texas, shooting as a reason to “infringe upon the Second Amendment rights” won’t make the country safer.

“Criminals and mass murderers will ignore any new gun-control law just as they ignore the strict gun control laws in our nation’s most violent cities,” Hagerty said.

Following the Uvalde shooting, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., released a statement without reference to gun control. Blackburn said schools need better security and that access to mental health resources and treatments should be improved.

“Schools should have secured, limited entry points, and increased funding for school resource officers,” Blackburn stated. “School officials with prior military or law enforcement experience should be allowed to carry firearms.”

Virginia’s senators opt for a more supportive stance on gun control.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. both support the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act, legislation the two introduced last year. The bill would federally enact reforms that were passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. Preventative measures include universal background checks and limitations on handgun purchases per month.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to follow Virginia’s example and find common ground on this issue,” Kaine said in a statement. “We need to protect Americans’ freedom to go to places like school, work and the grocery store free from fear of a mass shooting.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.