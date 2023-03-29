An 18-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded firearm to Twin Valley High School.

The teen wasn't immediately named, in a written statement from the Buchanan County Sheriff's office. The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Additional charges may be filed upon full investigation of the incident.

At approximately 9 a.m., Wednesday the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the resource officer at Twin Valley High School that while on morning patrol of the school’s parking area he had located a firearm. The weapon firearm was in plain sight, inside of a parked vehicle, according to the statement.

The vehicle door wasn't locked so the officer was able to take possession of the firearm and found it was loaded.

The school was immediately put on lockdown status, while officers secured the area to do a threat assessment of the school and grounds surrounding the school. The school was cleared by officers and the lockdown was lifted at about 10:25 a.m.

No additional threats were found. There were no injuries to any students or faculty in this incident.