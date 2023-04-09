BRISTOL, Tenn. — Race fans came together to celebrate Easter ahead of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Among those who gathered at the BMS Fan Midway Stage ahead of the Easter Celebration was Karleen Marginean of North Carolina, who was back for the second year in a row after attending last year’s celebration that featured pastor Max Lucado and worship leader Chris Tomlin. Acknowledging the risk of racing on Easter, Marginean was complimentary of the efforts by BMS and NASCAR to provide people a chance to worship together ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race.

“The fact that they are doing it at night is really cool, allowing everyone to have the daytime to go to service, do their lunches and brunches with family and then hoping everyone comes together in the living room or at the track,” Marginean said. “The way that they’re still incorporating Easter and God and Jesus into it all of it is just them going above and beyond in my opinion.”

Sunday’s free service featured a faith message from Heisman trophy winning quarterback and evangelist Tim Tebow and included worship music from Cory Asbury and Phil Wickham. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. participated in the service, while Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith and Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell also made appearances.

For the past four years, Cindy Viruez of Indiana and her husband have made the trek to Bristol for the spring race. Like Marginean, Viruez was early to Sunday’s service for another year of worship outside the track on Easter Sunday after having happily stumbled upon last year’s service.

“We go to church every Sunday, so we were a little let down because we couldn’t go to church,” Viruez said. “[This service] makes you feel so much better if you’re a regular church goer and you have to miss it, especially on Easter Sunday.”

In his remarks, Tebow recalled the time that racing legend Richard Petty had Tebow’s old, failed Ford Thunderbird redone inside and out, turning it into an unrecognizably new car, and used the anecdote as an analogy for his main message of faith.

“Christianity is not a message that makes average people a little bit better,” Tebow said. “It is a message that makes dead people alive because of what Jesus has done.”

When asked what she’d say to race fans who may be on the fence about attending a race on Easter, Viruez recommended giving it a shot, especially when considering a service like Sunday’s is a part of it.

“I would tell them to come and experience it for themselves,” Viruez said. “Even if it’s just once just to see that you can still worship and enjoy your race all in the same place.”