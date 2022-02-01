Teams removing Eastman debris that may contain asbestos

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The high-pressure steam line failure at Eastman’s Kingsport manufacturing site Monday damaged a variety of construction materials — some containing asbestos — in the area, the company said Tuesday.

Initial testing of debris found within the Kingsport site shows that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos, Eastman said in a news release.

Some of the debris released during the failure wound up on cars, houses and properties near the site.

Eastman is treating the debris as containing asbestos unless it is confirmed to not contain asbestos, the company said.

Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, can be hazardous to human health following exposures of a significant amount and duration — exposures of a type not anticipated from this event, according to a release.

Eastman is establishing a boundary within the impacted area of the plant where response teams will be cleaning up the material in the coming days.

The area is in the northeast side of the site near Lincoln Street between John B. Dennis Highway and the Eastman Road overpass, the company said.

Just like the area within the plant, response teams will follow the same protocol for cleaning up debris from neighbors’ properties.

Eastman is working closely with regulatory officials to ensure safety, said company spokesman Brad Lifford. Company officials notified the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation of the event, he added.