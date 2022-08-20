Teacher shortages not a concern for local school districts

Local school districts aren’t scrambling to hire teachers, despite reports of a national teacher shortage.

In Bristol, Tennessee, the city school system has filled all its teaching positions to begin the school year, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The district does have a few openings for part-time positions like educational assistants, substitutes and nutrition staff, as well as full-time custodial positions.

Bristol Virginia public schools have filled nearly all of their positions, thanks in large part to some recent pay level increases, Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said.

“Our School Board made a huge investment in our salary scales at every level. There is no hourly position in the division that will be making less than $15 an hour. Our teachers will be among the highest-paid all over Southwest Virginia and we even made some huge steps in catching up with schools on the Tennessee side of town,” Perrigan said. “Because of that we actually have every teaching position filled except for a late resignation, but we have candidates for that. Our bus driver positions are completely filled — and we haven’t started a year like that in a couple of years. Our custodian and maintenance positions are all filled; cafeteria positions are filled.”

Perrigan said the division currently has less than 10 total open positions.

“We are still interviewing for some instructional aides, interventionists and behavioral specialists,” he said, adding there is high demand for behavioral specialists. “For the most part we are doing much better than in the past couple of years. I attribute a lot of that to the focus our School Board has put on increasing salaries.”

Schools in Washington County, Virginia, have experienced some shortages, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Noe said, with the most challenging positions to fill academically being math and science teachers.

“We have been able so far to fill all of those positions,” Noe said. “It’s not having applicants available. It’s just the timing of people transitioning from one school system or one state to the other.”

Last year, the school system faced a bus driver shortage, according to Noe, who said this year they are “in pretty good shape” with drivers. Noe said this year the system still has a hard time finding people to work custodial jobs and has since increased pay for those positions to attract more people.

Two weeks into the Sullivan County, Tennessee, school year, Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County’s director of schools, emphasized that they have been able to navigate the national teacher shortage successfully and retain in-classroom staff.

“We’ve been very fortunate this year,” Rafalowski said. “Last year, we had a year that we did what we called a salary equalization, compensation component for our professional staff, and that has played a role in us retaining and being able to hire some teachers where we needed them.”

Sullivan County Schools has more than 650 teachers, but Rafalowski said where they have struggled is hiring support staff, educational assistants and bus drivers.

“Our biggest staffing need is in our support staff, our educational assistants that go into the classrooms,” Rafalowski said. “Of course, school bus drivers — I think that’s a huge challenge for everyone, but as far as in the classroom, having their certified teacher, we are doing well.”