TCCTC students excel in SkillsUSA competition

Thirty-four Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) students competed in the SkillsUSA district level contests this year held at both Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Tazewell, Virginia and Smyth Career and Technology Center in Marion, Virginia.
Tazewell County students competed against students from Smyth, Carroll, Wythe, Greyson, and Washington Counties as well as the city of Bristol, Virginia.
Winners in the contest from the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center are:
Troy Bradshaw – first place, carpentry.
Max Byrd – second place, carpentry.
Adam Justice –first place, cabinetmaking.
Nathaniel Pruitt – second place, cabinetmaking.
Jayden Keene – first place, diesel equipment technology.
Patrick Rowe – second place, diesel equipment technology.
Joshua Taylor – third place, diesel equipment technology.
Johnathan Sullivan – first place, power equipment technology.
Travis Course – second place, power equipment technology.
Ryan Perkins – first place, marine service technology.
Landon Baldwin – second place, marine service technology.
Zack Stinson – first place, motorcycle technology
Kaleb Matney – second place, motorcycle technology
Ethan Deel, Matthew Helton, Jerry McCoy and Richard Sarver – fourth place, team works.
Tylan Tatum – second place, welding.
Kaiden Fowler – fourth place, welding.
Ethan Kiser – third place, criminal justice.
Avery Keen – first place, automotive maintenance and light repair.
Nikolas Pater – fifth place, automotive maintenance and light repair.
Nick Sargent – first place, bricklaying.
Samuel Kennedy – first place, masonry
Tiffany Childress – first place, barbering
Savannah Shouse – first place, esthetics (with model Braelyn Honaker)
Brianna Lawson – first place, nail care (with model Brianna Hess)
“SkillsUSA not only provides our students with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in the competitive arena, but also provides our students leadership opportunities that can impact the rest of their lives,” TCCTC principal Cynthia Hurley said. “We are very proud of the dedication of each of these students as they hone their craft in order to become the next generation workforce. They have so much to offer. ”
Moving forward, 24 Tazewell County Career and Technical students will set their sights on the State SkillsUSA competition which will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 8 to 10.