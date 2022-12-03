Tazewell student wins Congressional App Competition

Congressman Morgan Griffith recently announced that Ian Rhudy, a senior from Tazewell High School, won the Congressional App Competition in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.

“Congratulations to Ian Rhudy on winning first place,” Griffith said. “His app shows great talent and creativity.”

Rhudy’s app is called Launch Log. He says he created the app as a way to visualize atmospheric sensor data in an easy, convenient way as going through raw data can be difficult.

“The app is targeted towards any individuals that use projectiles such as model rockets to take atmospheric data ranging from simple hobbyists to entire space agencies like NASA,” Rhudy said.

Rhudy’s app features a home dashboard that displays the specific reports for projectile launches that users can view data for which are velocity, acceleration, temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, and altitude. Data is graphed so users can see how changes are occurring between various launches.

When Jerry Smith, Tazewell High School’s principal, learned about Rudy winning the Congressional App Competition he said, “Ian has a strong work ethic that will serve him well in the future. As a freshman at THS, he won first place in CodeVA’s Computer Science in Your Neighborhood competition. I hope to continue to watch Ian learn, achieve, and thrive.”

Rhudy hopes others will see how handy his app will be when they want to analyze how a projectile is moving or how the weather conditions change at different levels of the atmosphere.