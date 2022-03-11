Tazewell County music teacher arrested on child porn charges

TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County teacher is facing 176 felony charges after being indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury Tuesday.

John Michael Sharpe, a music teacher at Tazewell Middle School and Tazewell High School, faces a minimum of more than 200 years in prison if convicted on all counts placed against him by the grand jury.

The 29-year-old Tazewell resident had been employed as a teacher in Tazewell County for four years. Before that he had worked in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said his office received a complaint of inappropriate conduct with students against Sharpe last December resulting in his office beginning an investigation.

The investigation led to Sharpe being indicted on 148 counts of possession of child pornography, 27 counts of enticement and one count of electronic procurement. Hieatt said the investigation was conducted outside the school system, but said the school system was cooperative throughout the process.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said all of the charges are class six felonies and carry prison time that could total 2,280 years if Sharpe is convicted on each count. The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 260 years.

Plaster said the case is a story about broken trust.

“It is my office’s job to make sure the victim receives justice,” Plaster said. “Although no physical relationship or violence is alleged at this point, this is an ongoing investigation. This is a story about broken trust. Trust a young girl placed in a person of authority. Trust the school system placed in him to protect our children and not abuse or exploit them.”

Tazewell County Public Schools issued a statement Friday saying Sharpe had been relieved of his duties with the school system.

“We hold all employees to high standards of conduct and share in the concern over the allegations,” a written statement from Tazewell School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said. “We will continue to cooperate and work with law enforcement and other agencies involved in this matter.”

Plaster said the case was not the fault of the school system or social media, but of John Sharpe. He said the school system did nothing wrong. Plaster and Hieatt said there is an appropriate level of contact outside of school, and encouraged parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children.

They also encouraged anyone who feel they may have been a victim of Sharpe to come forward.

“We sincerely hope there are no more victims out there. At this point we fear there may be,” Plaster said.

Major Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said all the indictments against Sharpe involved one victim. He said the office has interviewed 20 to 25 people emphasizing the investigation was ongoing saying the office is receiving phone calls about the situation.

Sharpe, who has no previous criminal record, was arrested and has retained counsel. A $10,000 secured bond was set. A court date has not been scheduled.