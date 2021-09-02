 Skip to main content
Tanya Tucker cancels Rhythm & Roots show; not COVID related
Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker performs "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. She posted on her Facebook page that she will not be performing at this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

 AP Photo

BRISTOL - Country music superstar Tanya Tucker has cancelled her Sept. 10 performance on opening night at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion but has booked for 2022.

The change is not COVID-19 related.

"Hi Everyone, I'm looking forward to getting back out on the road this weekend. My hip is a lot better. The physical therapy and all of your well wishes has helped," Tucker posted on her Facebook page. 

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances and travel complications, we are going to be unable to make Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion festival September 10th. I'm so sorry y'all, but I will see you at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in 2022."

Tucker is scheduled to perform Sept. 11-12 at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Festival organizers have dealt with a handful of artist cancellations, primarily  due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Friday schedule now features country star John Anderson on the State Street stage at 8 p.m., followed by The SteelDrivers at 10 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

