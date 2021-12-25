TALLEY | Curing the post-Christmas blues

Whatever you choose to call “it,” my friends, it can, and it does, come to us all. But whether we accept “it” or not, is entirely up to us.

When I grow dark, I try to get busy helping someone else who is feeling down. I find that helping others in need is often my best medicine — that and a healthy daily dose of getting outside in nature. The options are almost endless as to the many ways one may choose to implement these two “how’s.”

If you suffer from the post-Christmas blues, my friends, these antidotes taken together may at least make the darkness more bearable. Until the light of spring returns (as it always does).

Yes, we have the New Year yet to ring in. But I cannot seem to get quite as festive about that as I do Christmas time. The truth is that both of these holidays are quite “artificial” as to their celebrations on our calendars, as no one really knows for certain the month when Christ was born.

And if we had a choice to celebrate a true new year, perhaps it would more appropriately be the first day of winter (usually on December 21), when the amount of daylight each day ceases shrinking, and from then on daily begins to grow incrementally longer.