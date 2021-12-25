TALLEY | Curing the post-Christmas blues

It is the day after Christmas. This day is not a good one for many.
The festivities of the day before can now seem but a fleeting and distant memory. Reality has returned. The world has returned to darkness, appearing that it was all just a self-induced societal illusion to think otherwise.
Yes, this type of “dark” thinking can pervade our minds. If we let it. It surely has enticed mine quite thoroughly from time to time. Especially in the dark depths of winter that follow Christmas time.
Then it comes. What “it” might be called is entirely up to you, my friends. If one is thoroughly secular, one might choose to call it many things. The remarkable interconnections of our inherently hopeful human altruism. The universe speaking to us through the trillions and trillions of interconnected atoms within our brain. Our Darwinian survival instincts turned on to the fullest inside the hidden realm of organic chemistry that constructs our mortal minds.
Others may choose to call “it” something else. One may even choose to capitalize It, thereby revering it as divinity, something beyond the physical world. God. The still small voice. The inner light.
(And who really knows? As Forrest Gump once said in response as to whether a feather floating on the wind is predetermined by fate or has a choice; all the above may be true, all at once.)
Whatever you choose to call “it,” my friends, it can, and it does, come to us all. But whether we accept “it” or not, is entirely up to us.
When I grow dark, I try to get busy helping someone else who is feeling down. I find that helping others in need is often my best medicine — that and a healthy daily dose of getting outside in nature. The options are almost endless as to the many ways one may choose to implement these two “how’s.”
If you suffer from the post-Christmas blues, my friends, these antidotes taken together may at least make the darkness more bearable. Until the light of spring returns (as it always does).
Yes, we have the New Year yet to ring in. But I cannot seem to get quite as festive about that as I do Christmas time. The truth is that both of these holidays are quite “artificial” as to their celebrations on our calendars, as no one really knows for certain the month when Christ was born.
And if we had a choice to celebrate a true new year, perhaps it would more appropriately be the first day of winter (usually on December 21), when the amount of daylight each day ceases shrinking, and from then on daily begins to grow incrementally longer.
How to escape the post-Christmas blues?
Type an uplifting text to a friend. Write a handwritten letter. Throw your time and energy into a great cause. Pick up the phone and call a friend. Better yet, if you feel led to do so and feel safe, get out and visit friends. (I’ve had both initial Pfizer shots, my booster, and the flu shot, so my immune system should be primed to fight off most anything but the Black Plague.)
Walk somewhere outside. Anywhere. In her final months, my mother could only lay in bed and look out her window. There, even staring straight head-on into the depths of winter, she somehow still managed to find light, and wonder, and meaning, and delight in it all.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for lifetime community service to his hometown.