THREE THINGS TO DO IN DAMASCUS

1) Damascus Town Park

Located along Beaverdam Creek, the park connects to the Virginia Creeper Trail and offers space to walk, play and learn about the town’s history.

2) Enjoy a local restaurant Damascus Diner on Shady Avenue, as well as 7 Trails Grill and Wicked Chicken Winghouse and Tavern off Douglas Driven are among the local offerings and aren’t too far away from bike rental companies.

3) Appalachian Trail Days Festival

The popular festival usually happens each May and attracts as many as 20,000 people to the small town. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of this year’s event, but the next one is scheduled for May 14-16 of 2021.