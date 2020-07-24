BREAKS, Va. - Tucked far down some snaked-snaped streets at the Kentucky border lies the “Grand Canyon of the South.”
That’s Breaks Interstate Park, open to the public since 1954. The park spans into both Dickenson and Buchanan counties in Virginia.
The 5,000-acre park encompasses a 1,000-foot-deep gorge on the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River.
This is not a state park but an “interstate” park. It spans not only into two Virginia counties but also stretches into both Kentucky and Virginia.
Funding comes from both commonwealths. Most facilities are in Virginia.
That’s where you’ll find, in Virginia, the park’ variety of lodging: motel rooms, cabins, cottages and campsites.
It’s where you’ll find the Rhododendron Restaurant, featuring a tasty selection of southern-fried favorites like chicken, bacon and eggs.
Going outdoors, let’s take a look at the river.
The Russel Fork of the Big Sandy River can be seen from a handful of overlooks at the park, mostly reached by short trails.
What about rafting, floating and fishing?
Surely, you can do all of the above on the Russell Fork.
But, be careful.
Commercial rafting companies no longer operate whitewater rafting excursion inside the five-mile-long section of the gorge at the center of Breaks Interstate Park. Here, the rapids are Class V-plus and go by names like “Fist” and “El Horrendo.” Beware: This has been the site of several deaths, including those of experienced kayakers.
On the Virginia side, rafting companies do operate runs on the Class II-III section of the Russell Fork that runs from the John W. Flannagan Reservoir Dam to the Garden Hole.
The picturesque Garden Hole, where a rocky formation called “The Towers” can be seen, is a popular fishing spot. It’s the launching pad for the white-knuckle-ride on the wildest of whitewater in the park: the Breaks Gorge.
In calmer waters, on the Kentucky side, you can launch at the Ratliff Hole - five miles downstream from the Garden Hole - then ride into Elkhorn City, Kentucky.
On land, Breaks features a kid-themed water park, though that park has been shut down this year due to the coronavirus.
Also shut down: the zipline, which was added a couple of years ago.
As the park superintendent Austin Bradley put it, the zipline operators must wear masks for safety’s sake during the coronavirus pandemic. But, they also have to be able to hear each other on radios while operating the zipline, which cannot be done easily in those masks.
So the zipline had to be zapped - until further notice.
But you can go horseback riding at stables in the park.
You can hike on about 15 miles of trails that range from easy to strenuous, as some lead down into the gorge.
Offsite, you can also take tours - with park officials - to see wild elk on reclaimed strip-mined land.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation manages this site where dozens of elk roam in Buchanan County, Virginia.
Spring tours had to be canceled, due to the coronavirus, Bradley said.
But the park has plans to use an open-air bus with a canopy to provide a safe and airy setting, which also allows for social distancing, Bradley said.
“We’re going to try to make this happen for the fall,” said Bradley, who’s served the past seven years as the park’s superintendent.
“The elk have as many as 250 to 300 in Virginia, and that’s the only site where they have been released,” Bradley said. “This is the only known population of elk in the state.”
That site includes hundreds of acres.
Sometimes, though, the elk get out.
Some elk have been seen munching on the grass of a golf course near Breaks Interstate Park, Bradley said.
Some have made their way into the perimeters of the park, Bradley said.
Inside the park, you’ll also find the sedate waters of Laurel Lake, suitable for launching a kayak or canoe.
That 12-acre lake is a popular fishing hole.
This year, with folks seeking safe spaces from the coronavirus spread at more populated vacation spots, Bradley is seeing an increase in numbers - at the lake and in the campground.
“I’ve never seen more people camping and fishing than I have this year,” Bradley said. “People are fishing all up and down the river on park property.”
Visitation numbers were up by 10 percent in June and appear to be rising for July, as well, he said.
“The way we’ve approached it is a lot of people have canceled vacations - into the more populated areas - to the beach,” Bradley said. “There’s a lot of stress out there in the world right now.”
But, he said, the Breaks Interstate Park offers an oasis.
“The Breaks has also been the challenge of being a pretty remote,” Bradley said.
It’s nearly two hours from any interstate highway.
Yet, Bradley said, while the remote location has held down visitation, “that’s actually an advantage in this climate.”
Bradley laughed and added, “We’re calling ourselves ‘a good social distancing destination.’ It’s a place you can come rent a cabin, go fishing, hike, kayak, canoe and basically relax without all the large crowds.”
