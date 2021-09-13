Sweet sounds of music close out 20th anniversary of downtown Bristol festival

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frankly, music permeated downtown Bristol. One of Sunday’s stars, bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage, entertained a large crowd at Tim White’s Country Music Mural. While Son Little plied rhythm and blues near the Bristol sign on State Street, Vincent polished a set full of triumphs.

For instance, as she clutched a mandolin in her hands, she rendered masterful takes of Porter Wagoner’s country classic “What Ain’t to Be Just Might Happen” and Jimmy Martin’s bluegrass barreling “Tennessee.”

“Tennesseeeeeeeee,” Vincent sang on the latter, “I hear you calling me!”

While she sang, Vincent peered into the eyes of those who made Bristol’s history in 1927. From the famous mural, Jimmie Rodgers, the Carter Family, Ralph Peer and Pop and Hattie Stoneman appeared to look directly back at Vincent as she carried on that which they helped to start.

Indeed, more Bristol history was made over the weekend.

Add Johnson City wunderkind Amythyst Kiah, one of this year’s national breakout artists, to Bristol’s growing annals of history. Kiah spun a dynamic solo set at the Paramount while Vincent conducted her legendary trade at the mural.