SW Va. sees 75% rise in cases in past 7 days

During the past seven days, 267 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities — a 75% increase over the prior week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Wise and Wythe counties each reported more than 60 new cases during the past week, while Washington and Tazewell counties each reported more than 40 new cases. There were 21 new cases in the city of Bristol.

The Mount Rogers Health District reported a seven-day testing positivity average of 9.8%, while the Virginia average was 6.5%. The LENOWISCO average was 6.6%, while Cumberland Plateau was 4.5%. Including 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, the region’s average was 15%, Ballad Health reported Wednesday.

The variant is spreading primarily because nearly two-thirds of this region’s residents are unvaccinated, Ballad leaders said Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, vaccination rates range from 41.7% in Washington County to 29.2% in Lee County. Scott, Tazewell and Wythe counties are all at 33%, and Wise County is only slightly higher, at 34.1% of residents fully vaccinated. Bristol is at 37%.