SW Va. sees 75% rise in cases in past 7 days

Southwest Virginia is not escaping the current surge of cases and hospitalizations, sparked by the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Delta, also known as B.1.617.2, is now the nation’s most prevalent virus mutation and causing the majority of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. While rates have traditionally been lower in Southwest Virginia, the highly transmissible delta variant is now taking hold, according to Dr. Karen Shelton, health director of the Mount Rogers health district.
“The delta variant is in Southwest Virginia, and is spreading faster than previous strains,” Shelton said in a written statement. “This strain is considered more transmissible and causes more serious outcomes. Cases among children and teens are increasing at an alarming rate, as are pediatric hospitalizations.”
Ballad Health on Wednesday confirmed it is seeing an increased number of children and reported three COVID positive patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital including two in intensive care unit on ventilators.
“For the first time in this pandemic, we are starting to see a surge,” said Dr. Josh Henry, medical director of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital pediatric intensive care unit. “We’ve had more pediatric hospitalizations this week than we did during any other time during this pandemic.”
During the past seven days, 267 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities — a 75% increase over the prior week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Wise and Wythe counties each reported more than 60 new cases during the past week, while Washington and Tazewell counties each reported more than 40 new cases. There were 21 new cases in the city of Bristol.
The Mount Rogers Health District reported a seven-day testing positivity average of 9.8%, while the Virginia average was 6.5%. The LENOWISCO average was 6.6%, while Cumberland Plateau was 4.5%. Including 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, the region’s average was 15%, Ballad Health reported Wednesday.
The variant is spreading primarily because nearly two-thirds of this region’s residents are unvaccinated, Ballad leaders said Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, vaccination rates range from 41.7% in Washington County to 29.2% in Lee County. Scott, Tazewell and Wythe counties are all at 33%, and Wise County is only slightly higher, at 34.1% of residents fully vaccinated. Bristol is at 37%.
“We are concerned for our community,” Shelton said. “This is a critical time for those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their vaccine. The CDC has recommended that everyone should mask indoors during this crucial time, even if you are fully vaccinated. Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol sanitizer and stay home when you are sick.
“We are seeing people who are vaccinated who test positive for COVID-19, predominantly the delta variant, but they are not getting as sick and rarely go to the hospital,” continued Shelton. “The vaccine is still greatly effective, with less than 1% of those vaccinated testing positive.”
Anyone who is exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has symptoms should be tested, regardless of their vaccination status, she said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at all local health departments, and mobile clinics are out in the community. No insurance or appointments are necessary, and the vaccine is free to everyone. For the mobile vaccine schedule, please visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies or through health care providers.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC