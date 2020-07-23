More than 15,800 Southwest Virginian jobs may have been saved from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Businesses in Southwest Virginia received at least $153 million combined in PPP loans, with some loans as low as $315 and others worth more than $5 million, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program is a major part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress to help small businesses suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, the small business association website states.
Besides payroll costs, PPP loans can also be used for interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. However, if businesses use at least 60% of funds for payroll expenses, the loan will be completely forgiven. PPP loans can also be partially forgiven.
At $35 million, Washington County received the highest total amount in PPP loans in Southwest Virginia, followed by Tazewell County at $28 million and Bristol, Virginia at $27 million.
In addition to businesses, nonprofit agencies have received loans. Bristol, Virginia-based Appalachian Sustainable Development received a loan for between $150,000 and $350,000. Sylvia Crum, director of communications and development for the nonprofit, said the loan allowed the agency to retain 17 jobs with no layoffs.
Because it is a nonprofit, she said funding is always an issue, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit as fundraising efforts were about to start for the year, so they were postponed. Some jobs at the nonprofit are secure because they are grant-funded, but others, like hers, are not and typically rely on fundraising efforts.
“Some people I’m sure were super nervous. Some people only joined us a month or two before COVID hit,” Crum said. “We are super grateful.”
Because all jobs were retained, she said those at ASD have been able to focus on helping others through the pandemic, particularly those struggling with food insecurity.
Universities, colleges and other higher education institutions in Southwest Virginia also received PPP loans. Emory & Henry College got one of the largest loans in the region. E&H President John Wells said because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, the college quickly applied for and received a sizeable PPP loan.
“We were fortunate to use the $3.4 million loan toward employee and faculty salaries and benefits to maintain operations and services for our students to finish their coursework during the spring semester and for more than 200 students to graduate in the class of 2020,” Wells said.
However, the majority of Southwest Virginia employers, 1,278 total, that got PPP loans employ 100 people or fewer. And these employers made up the majority of jobs that were retained, at nearly 12,000.
However, 1,149 business and organizations in Southwest Virginia that received PPP loans did not report how many employees they retained, according to the SBA’s data. LaTanya Channel, the Tennessee district office director for the SBA, said to get a PPP loan, businesses did not necessarily have to provide the number of employees they have, though that information was asked on the application.
Channel added that businesses will have to provide their lender with the number of employees they have and how much they paid them to receive forgiveness of the loan.
But there is another option — the loans can be paid back in full. PPP loans come with a 1% interest rate, lower even than the SBA’s 7(a) loans, and payments are deferred for six months.
