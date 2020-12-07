Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way.
At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.
The sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Lucas Jones, 32, of Adams, Tennessee, and charged him with reckless driving, felony elude, attempted capital murder of two law enforcement officers, possession of Schedule I narcotics and being a fugitive of justice for being wanted on charges in Tennessee for vehicle theft, evading arrest, motor vehicle risk of injury and possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to sell.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect was driving a stolen Toyota from Nashville, Tennessee, and led police on a chase clocking as high as 93 mph on Sunday.
Initially, a deputy observed the suspect driving more than 90 mph, heading southbound on I-81 near mile 23.
The driver was pulled over on Enterprise Road, just off I-81’s Exit 22, Shepherd said.
But as soon as the deputy approached the car, the driver sped off and then raced down Hillman Highway en route to Abingdon at a high rate of speed, Shepherd said.
The driver entered I-81 at Exit 19 and headed southbound, Shepherd said.
Then, around mile 12, he cut across the median and proceeded to go southbound in the northbound lane, swerving around cars, Shepherd said.
At that point, a couple of tractor-trailers had accidents when coming into contact with the driver, Shepherd said.
The driver got off Exit 10, going backward down the exit ramp, and was then chased on Majestic Drive, according to Shepherd.
But spike strips could not stop him. And the chase resumed on I-81, heading northbound, until he exited at I-81’s Exit 14 — after ramming a state trooper’s vehicle at mile marker 12.
Around Exit 14, the driver made contact with another state trooper, disabling his vehicle. Also near Exit 14, the driver hit another driver’s Jeep while racing toward Main Street in Abingdon.
Turning north, the driver raced through Abingdon while pursued by town police to Henry Street and then ultimately abandoned the white Toyota Highlander on Page Street, Shepherd said.
The Toyota was reported stolen on Nov. 23, Shepherd said.
Just after 5:30 p.m., the suspect ran out from underneath a porch near where the Toyota was abandoned, but police still remained in pursuit of him more than two hours later.
The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the K-9s of Smyth County Sheriff’s Office; U.S. Marshals; Virginia Department of Forestry; Virginia State Police; and Abingdon Town Police.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
