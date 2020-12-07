Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.

The driver entered I-81 at Exit 19 and headed southbound, Shepherd said.

Then, around mile 12, he cut across the median and proceeded to go southbound in the northbound lane, swerving around cars, Shepherd said.

At that point, a couple of tractor-trailers had accidents when coming into contact with the driver, Shepherd said.

The driver got off Exit 10, going backward down the exit ramp, and was then chased on Majestic Drive, according to Shepherd.

But spike strips could not stop him. And the chase resumed on I-81, heading northbound, until he exited at I-81’s Exit 14 — after ramming a state trooper’s vehicle at mile marker 12.

Around Exit 14, the driver made contact with another state trooper, disabling his vehicle. Also near Exit 14, the driver hit another driver’s Jeep while racing toward Main Street in Abingdon.

Turning north, the driver raced through Abingdon while pursued by town police to Henry Street and then ultimately abandoned the white Toyota Highlander on Page Street, Shepherd said.

The Toyota was reported stolen on Nov. 23, Shepherd said.