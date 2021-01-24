Survey: 30% of residents in SW Va., NE Tenn. plan to wait for COVID-19 vaccine

A new survey reveals about 30% of people questioned in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee plan to wait for the new COVID-19 vaccine or are unsure whether they will be vaccinated.

The Region AHEAD Alliance, a group of civic and business leaders, said they received results from the survey. The survey of 768 consumers in the 22-county region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will help Region AHEAD craft a public service campaign to help those considering a vaccination to be informed and encouraged to be inoculated against the virus.

Smarty Pants, a local market research firm, fielded a broadly distributed online survey and conducted telephone and in-person interviews with area residents over the past two weeks.

“We found that there is an opportunity to encourage nearly 30% of those surveyed who plan to wait before getting their vaccination or are still unsure about being vaccinated,” said Wynne Tyree, the firm’s president.

The survey found that 65% of respondents intend to be vaccinated as soon as they are scheduled and when enough vaccines are available, according to a news release. About 8% say they won’t consider vaccination. The release states that 16% say that they plan to be vaccinated after waiting 1-6 months and 11% who say that they are still not sure.