Survey: 30% of residents in SW Va., NE Tenn. plan to wait for COVID-19 vaccine

A new survey reveals about 30% of people questioned in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee plan to wait for the new COVID-19 vaccine or are unsure whether they will be vaccinated.
The Region AHEAD Alliance, a group of civic and business leaders, said they received results from the survey. The survey of 768 consumers in the 22-county region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will help Region AHEAD craft a public service campaign to help those considering a vaccination to be informed and encouraged to be inoculated against the virus.
Smarty Pants, a local market research firm, fielded a broadly distributed online survey and conducted telephone and in-person interviews with area residents over the past two weeks.
“We found that there is an opportunity to encourage nearly 30% of those surveyed who plan to wait before getting their vaccination or are still unsure about being vaccinated,” said Wynne Tyree, the firm’s president.
The survey found that 65% of respondents intend to be vaccinated as soon as they are scheduled and when enough vaccines are available, according to a news release. About 8% say they won’t consider vaccination. The release states that 16% say that they plan to be vaccinated after waiting 1-6 months and 11% who say that they are still not sure.
“Like nearly everything about this pandemic, there are some very polarizing issues. Today, we’ve learned that whether to get vaccinated is certainly one,” said Andy Dietrich, an organizer of the alliance. “We hope to use this data to develop ways to encourage more who are in the middle of the debate to have credible and believable reasons why they should be vaccinated.”
Among those who say they will be vaccinated, 89% say that the media is accurate or is underestimating the negative impact the virus is having on the region, while 64% of those unwilling to consider vaccination say COVID’s impact here has been overblown, the release states.
As for the importance of vaccination to the overall benefit to the region, 98% of those who intend to be vaccinated say that it is very important. About 64% who say they won’t be vaccinated say it’s important and 15% who won’t be vaccinated agree it’s important.
The survey found that current information on the short and long-term effects of the vaccinations, the ingredients of the two vaccines and the efficacy of the vaccines in various demographics and on possible strains of the COVID virus now emerging should be considered in creating a public service campaign.
“We believe that getting vaccinated is the only way that someone can have the peace of mind of knowing that they are protected,” says Lottie Ryans, director of Workforce & Literacy Initiatives of the First Tennessee Development District and an alliance member. “What we’ve heard today can help those of any age, race or political persuasion make an informed decision on why they should take the vaccine.”
For more information on vaccinations in the region, go to RegionAhead.com/Vaccinations.