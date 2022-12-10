Supervisors transition rescue squads to paid emergency service personnel

An ever-decreasing number of volunteers to answer medical calls in the most remote parts of the county have caused the Washington County Board of Supervisors to take a series of steps to try to keep the emergency medical services in the most rural parts of the county reliable and in operation.

First, there was Green Cove — a mountain community that needed better response times for emergency calls. Over a four-year period, almost half of the emergency calls in the Green Cove section of Washington County, Virginia went unanswered, Board of Superiors Vice Chairman Mike Rush said.

“Some of the volunteer agencies are functioning fine,” Rush said. “But it is hard to have them respond and get the level of training hat you need to have to deliver certain services.”

So Washington County officials proceeded down a path to construct an emergency services center in Green Cove. The new facility is just a few miles from the Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, a Grayson County agency that has long served the tri-county mountain communities of Konnarock, Whitetop and Green Cove at ear-popping elevations of more than 3,000 feet.

Up there, it’s hard to catch a cell phone signal and sometimes even harder to get away from the labors of working on Christmas tree farms scattered along serpentine streams, steep ravines and the snake-shaped path of U.S. Highway 58.

What officials have dubbed the “Green Cove Station” — more formally known as the William and Mary Buchanan Emergency Services Building — opened in July with a first for Washington County: paid emergency services employees working both part-time and full-time.

That plan has become a model.

Little more than a couple of months later, that model was tested as the volunteers of the Valley Rescue Squad in the remote mountain community of Hayter’s Gap, surrendered their equipment and facilities to the county, saying they could no longer find enough volunteers to cover their shifts.

Then, about two more months down the line, the Board of Supervisors approved $18,000 to study a future plan to establish a new, county-operated emergency services center in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Right now, that area is covered by Richardson’s Ambulance Service. Still, according to Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s emergency management coordinator, “We’re just trying to look long-term in the event that a private contractor pulls out.”

Paying the bills

Paying to cover emergency services won’t be cheap, Supervisor Dwayne Ball has repeatedly warned at government meetings.

“We’re going to have to look to fund them,” Ball said.

From July to November, it cost the county about $110,000 to pay emergency services employees, Kingsley-Varble said.

It’s estimated to cost the county another $150,000 from now until the end of the fiscal year on June 30, she added.

But, wait — there’s more.

Next year, the projections will cost $470,000 — before benefits — to pay emergency workers in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Emergency personnel at Green Cove and Hayter’s Gap are part of a roster of 22 full-time and part-time employees, according to Kingsley-Varble.

Finding funding for all this remains a challenge, Rush said.

“The thing we’re not going to do is raise taxes,” Rush promised.

To help pay salaries and buy equipment, the agencies will bill insurance companies and individuals per call, Kingsley-Varble said.

Volunteers

Again, it all goes back to finding folks to work the jobs.

Volunteers are becoming rare, Supervisor Randy Pennington said.

“There are very few volunteers,” Pennington said. “Volunteer in today’s rescue squad, you just can’t be a volunteer anymore. You have to have EMT training in order to quality.”

The shortage stems from medical personnel.

“Fire departments, we’re still about 99% volunteer,” Pennington said. “We’re blessed with our volunteer fire departments.”

Yet many volunteers are over age 50 — and may not be volunteers much longer, Pennington predicted.

“It will go away as well. We just don’t have the young volunteers coming back,” he said. “Eventually, we’ll continue to have to staff pretty much all of the agencies.”

At this time, though, the volunteer organizations in Damascus, Bristol, Abingdon, Benhams and Green Spring appear to be stable, Kingsley-Varble said.

“The other agencies are meeting our response times,” Kingsley-Varble said. “And unless they want to approach us, there are no plans for adding any other agencies at this time.”

Cooperation

Like so many other fire halls and rescue squads, the Mount Rogers Fire Hall, as it’s commonly known, faced challenges in recruiting volunteers.

That’s why getting Green Cove off the ground was the right thing to do, Kingsley-Varble said.

“We’re not experiencing any issues,” she said. “Our crew has been very well received.”

Green Cove lies in Rush’s district in the county’s rugged southeastern corner.

“I’m very proud of Green Cove,” Rush said. “And we still have a relationship with Mount Rogers. When they answer our calls, we still pay them. And some of the Mount Rogers guys are Green Cove people, too.

Future

Recently, the Washington County Board of Supervisors granted money to make plans for a new emergency services center in Glade Spring.

The building is tentatively slated to be built on a lot in a Glade Spring industrial park, just off I-81.

The supervisors granted $18,000 for studying the lot to see if it is feasible to construct the facility and perform a cost analysis to construct the building.

“I think this is something that is needed,” Supervisor Wayne Stevens, who made a motion to approve the money, said.

It could be a couple of years before such a facility opens, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

“We’re not changing anything in Glade Spring,” Berry said. “It’s just all about planning.”