Supervisors agree to fund 4 emergency personnel

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors has agreed to fund four emergency personnel positions across the county due to a shortage of volunteer paramedics.

The unanimous decision addresses the shortage at fire halls across the county, according to Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s director of emergency services.

On Tuesday, the board approved a plan to spend $115,000 to fund four positions plus uniforms for five months, Kingsley-Varble said.

Two of those positions will be placed at the Washington County Fire and Rescue on Lee Highway, about halfway between Bristol and Abingdon, Kingsley-Varble said. That unit often gets assistance from emergency officials in Bristol, Virginia but is also a backup for other units and remains busy, she said.

The other two positions would be assigned elsewhere, according to Kingsley-Varble.

These are paid county positions that would cost about $64,500 annually if funded for an entire salary year, Kingsley-Varble said.

Additionally, the county’s benefits plan has, so far, seemed attractive to prospective employees, she added.

“I’ve had some calls from across the state line, as well,” Kingsley-Varble said.