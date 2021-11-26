 Skip to main content
Supervisors agree to fund 4 emergency personnel
Washington County Board of Supervisors

BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors has agreed to fund four emergency personnel positions across the county due to a shortage of volunteer paramedics.

The unanimous decision addresses the shortage at fire halls across the county, according to Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s director of emergency services.

On Tuesday, the board approved a plan to spend $115,000 to fund four positions plus uniforms for five months, Kingsley-Varble said.

Two of those positions will be placed at the Washington County Fire and Rescue on Lee Highway, about halfway between Bristol and Abingdon, Kingsley-Varble said. That unit often gets assistance from emergency officials in Bristol, Virginia but is also a backup for other units and remains busy, she said.

The other two positions would be assigned elsewhere, according to Kingsley-Varble.

These are paid county positions that would cost about $64,500 annually if funded for an entire salary year, Kingsley-Varble said.

Additionally, the county’s benefits plan has, so far, seemed attractive to prospective employees, she added.

“I’ve had some calls from across the state line, as well,” Kingsley-Varble said.

Board member Randy Pennington called the hiring plan “a good step.”

Mike Rush, another board member, said, “This step has to be taken.”

The board must address long-range EMS needs, Rush said.

And, Rush said, “It’s a step that allows us to correct ourselves if we don’t get it corrected as we go.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

